The Jeu de Paume in Paris dedicates a large exhibition to Tina Modotti, the photographer of the Mexican Revolution, with the largest exhibition ever organized about her in France so far. At Carrusel des Arts we also go to the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris to discover the link between fashion and sport. In the film premieres, 'The Queen's Game' (Firebrand); and we spoke with Ëda Diaz, French-Colombian singer and songwriter on stage with her first album 'Suave bruta'.

Carrusel de las Artes attended the Jeu de Paume in Paris, a museum that presents a vast exhibition dedicated to the Italian photographer Tina Modotti, author of iconic images of revolutionary Mexico.

Tina Modotti is little known in Europe, but her photos left a deep mark in Mexico. In the 1920s, her camera captured child labor, the beauty of indigenous women and social injustices. But she also captured in black and white the cultural effervescence after the Mexican Revolution and the emergence of muralism. This is what the Jeu de Paume in Paris shows, through the exhibition 'Tina Modotti, the eye of the Revolution', conceived by Isabel Tejeda Martín.





Fashion and sport, a common history

Fashion is a symbol of elegance and style; sport, performance and competition. Two a priori distant worlds, but that have dialogued throughout history. This is what the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris reveals in the exhibition 'Fashion and sport, from one podium to the other'.

Nearly 450 pieces of clothing and accessories tell how comfort in clothing has been a driving force in both sportswear and haute couture. The exhibition emphasizes the origins of what today is called “sportswear” and the phenomenon of the perfect fan, with items that today allow the identification of a team, club or sports figure. The exhibition has in its showcases a true relic: Zinedine Zidane's shirt from the 1998 World Cup final.





A portrait of Catherine Parr

French cinemas premiere a period film directed by the talented Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz. 'The Queen's Game' (Firebrand) is a drama about intrigues and power games within the 16th century British court.

It chronicles the tumultuous relationship between King Henry the Eighth of England and his sixth wife, Catherine Parr.

An unrecognizable Jude Law plays this obese, perverse and brutal monarch, who repudiated and murdered several of his wives. But the real heroine of this film is Catherine Parr, who defends her place and her revolutionary ideas with wit and patience.





Ëda Díaz, music with double culture

Ëda Díaz is French-Colombian, bassist, singer and songwriter, and is an artist supported by the RFI Talents program on Radio France International. We talked with her in our musical chronicle about her first album 'Suave bruta'.



