The Museum of Modern Art in Paris presents a retrospective on Nicolas de Staël. Painter of shapes, textures and clarity, he captured his insatiable search for truth on canvas. In Carrusel de las Artes we also talk about the Parisian superhero Miraculous Ladybug; in the film premieres, 'La fille de son père' (His Father's Daughter), a French comedy-drama about parentage; and in our musical chronicle, the Macadam Crocodile, a delirious and spontaneous duo.

Many consider him one of the most enigmatic artists of the 20th century. Nicolas de Staël was a tireless and stubborn painter, whose tragic death partly overshadowed his work. The Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Paris is currently presenting a retrospective in its rooms to discover his work.

Nicolas de Staël is known for his compositions made of shapes, textures and colors, with which he paints refined landscapes, still lifes, beach scenes, a football match, a concert.

“At first he worked not with a brush but with a spatula. De Staël sculpts, carves, searches, digs, superimposes the paint. He is an artist who seeks to create textures. But he was also very original in his use of color. He makes associations that no one has made before: he uses pinks, with oranges, with light browns, etc. The result is extraordinary,” explained the exhibition's curator Pierre Wat.





The superheroine of Paris

The French animated series 'Miraculous: the Adventures of Ladybug' has captivated children and adults around the world. Melissa Barra takes you behind the scenes to learn more about how her adventures come to the screen.

“It is a series of adventures in Paris, but it is also a cartoon that defends values, that talks about our time and what it means to be young today. Emotions are the core. We all have feelings and in the series we show them through the villain. In Miraculous we show that evil can be fixed if we control our emotions and that together we can create a better world,” explains Sébastien Thibaudeau, one of its creators.





Father and daughter, face to face

In our French cinema section we highlight the film 'La fille de son père' (Her father's daughter), a dramatic comedy that addresses with great tenderness and humor the relationship between a teenager and her father, forged in the absence of a mother who abandoned them. The film, directed by Erwan Le Duc, is played by the young Céleste Brunnquell and the Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart.





Crocodiles on stage

The musical chronicle gives the floor to Macadam Crocodile, an explosive duo, who make each concert a spectacle and who return with a new album.



