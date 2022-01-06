The year that begins will offer the opportunity to celebrate two great feathers of French letters, Molière and Marcel Proust, together with the doctor Louis Pasteur and Jean-François Champollion, the father of Egyptology. In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we will also visit the Museum of the Legion of Honor in Paris and we will meet the muralist JBC and the French singer born in Guatemala, Carmen María Vega.

The year 2022 begins in France remembering the father of the Comédie Française, Molière. The author of world-famous plays, such as Tartufo, El ávaro, El Sick Imaginary or Don Juan, will be honored throughout the country on the 400th anniversary of his birth.

It will also be Marcel Proust in the 100 years of his death, with countless publications about his work and reissues of ‘In search of lost time’, one of the most important books in French and universal literature.

France will also commemorate its most famous and recognized physician, Louis Pasteur on his centenary, and Jean-François Champollion, considered the father of Egyptology, who was the first to decipher hieroglyphic writing.

A museum of the Legion of Honor

Every January 1, the Legion of Honor, the most prestigious decoration awarded in France, makes its appearance. In 2022, 547 political, scientific, artistic or military personalities were honored with this medal created in 1804 by Napoleon. Beyond the controversies that this attribution raises, we went to see the Museum of the Legion of Honor, which is located in Paris.

Murals with colors and motifs from Latin America

Jean-Baptiste Colin, alias JBC, is an urban artist who lives and works in the French capital, but has a strong link with Latin America, an influence that is perceptible in his work. We met him in front of a painting dedicated to the late filmmaker Agnès Varda.

‘The great secret’ by Carmen María Vega





In our musical chronicle, Natalia Olivares went to meet a French artist born in Guatemala. Her name is Carmen María Vega, who confided to us her story as a victim of child trafficking, something she has told in her songs and in a book.