The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg was at the Carrusel de las Artes studios to talk to us about her actions in favor of peace and women victims of sexual violence in sensitive areas. An essential fight that has been imposed on the agenda of this sovereign born on the island of Cuba.

María Teresa Mestre speaks with a slow voice and with the elegance typical of royal figures. But a warm and friendly smile appears on her face.

The Grand Duchess consort of Luxembourg was born in Havana, into a wealthy family that had to flee after the triumph of the Revolution. She lived in the United States, Spain, and during her studies in Geneva she met Prince Henry, then heir Grand Duke of the Luxembourg monarchy, whom she married in 1981.

In her capacity as sovereign, María Teresa Mestre has committed herself to numerous humanitarian causes in Luxembourg and other regions of the planet. Since 1997 she has been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for the education of women and girls around the world.

But one of the actions that she treasures most is the fight on behalf of women survivors of rape or sexual violence in sensitive areas. A global problem in which she works together with gynecologist Denis Mukwegé, 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has dedicated more than twenty years to helping victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The work on behalf of women victims of rape is a cause that is close to my heart. The victims need to be recognized, with legal, social, psychological, economic, and health support,” she says.

With the help of Dr. Mukwegé, the Grand Duchess created the 'Stand Speak Rise Up!' association in 2019, which works for the recognition of sexual crimes against women, the most silenced and least condemned in times of war, according to the UN.

In this interview, María Teresa Mestre also told us about her love and nostalgia for her native Cuba.