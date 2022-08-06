In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we went to La Sine Musicale in Paris, one of the venues for the exhibition ‘Les Extatiques’, a show that this year includes an installation by the Brazilian artist Henrique Oliveira. We will also discover the most recent version of the musical ‘The Lion King’, an unprecedented exhibition on Machu Picchu and the civilizations of ancient Peru and French hip hop singers.

The beautiful concert hall on the waters of the Seine river hosts throughout the summer the exhibition ‘Les Extatiques’, a large open-air exhibition of contemporary art.

This exhibition presents the public with an artistic walk with the works of five artists, among whom we find the Brazilian Henrique Oliveira, who has specialized in monumental installations with natural forms. Oliveira brought to Paris the work ‘Desnatureza N°5’, a sculpture made from reclaimed wood.

The ‘Lion King’ at the Mogador Theater

Until the end of 2022, the French capital receives one of the most successful musicals of all time: the Lion King returned to the Mogador Theater in a new version of this story full of music and the diversity of the African continent.

In this program we talked with two of the artists who make this story possible, who told us about the validity and humanism contained in this musical.

Wonders of ancient Peru

For the first time in history, artistic pieces from the pre-Inca and Inca civilizations have left Peru to be admired in the French capital. ‘Machu Picchu and the treasures of ancient Peru’ in the City of Architecture and Heritage, is an immersive exhibition, which brings together almost 200 objects and which opened its doors to Carrusel de las Artes.

Female voices in hip hop and rap

We went to take the temperature of the world of hip hop and rap, but in a female version. Our music specialist, Natalia Olivares, attended the L2P, the annual hip hop convention, and she met some singers who decided to raise their voices, such as the Franco-Argentine Lazuli or the French Eesah Yasuke.