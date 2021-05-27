In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we visit the prestigious Gobelins school in Paris, where the best artists in animation cinema are trained, such as the Mexican Ramiro Tamez, who was awarded a scholarship by Guillermo del Toro and awarded the Annie Award for Best Film Student. At the premieres of French cinema, we will see the comedy ‘Adieu les cons’, and the drama ‘Vers la bataille’. And we will listen to the music of Alexis Bajot-Nercessian, with oriental sounds and the rhythms of Latin America.

The oldest and undoubtedly the most prestigious animation academy in the world is located in the heart of Paris. The Gobelins School trains hundreds of cartoon professionals every year, and world-famous creators of characters and films have passed through its corridors. There we met a very talented Mexican.

“The first student to have produced a worldwide hit was Pierre Coffin, father of the Minions and Despicable Me. We had Kristof Serrand, who later became an animation director at Dreamworks and now works for Netflix. And on the movie Kung Fu Panda. A whole group of graduates participated “, details Cécile Blondel, director of international development of the school.

At Gobelins, half of the animation department is made up of foreign students. They take a program entirely in English. Gobelins’ talents have entered the radar of even big Hollywood labels. The Mexican Ramiro Tamez received a scholarship from the multi-award winning Guillermo del Toro, along with the exhibitor Cinépolis, to study there.

“The experience of a school was totally new because I had never studied at a university or anything like that,” he says. “I think they have been the best two years of my career and also the most difficult.” Ramiro is the author of ‘La Bestia’, a short film about two strangers who travel through this network of trains taken by Central American migrants to the United States.





In April, ‘The Beast’ received an Annie Award, the equivalent of the Oscar for animated film.

French cinemas reopened with premieres

The dark rooms resumed with their public after the improvement of the health situation in France. Within the immense offer of films, we rescued two French films, a comedy awarded by the French Academy, and a drama set in Mexico.

‘Adieu les cons’ returns to the dark rooms after the closure of cinemas in France for more than six months. This Albert Dupontel film tells the story of Suze, a woman who decides to search for her abandoned son when she learns that she is seriously ill.

Her search leads her to meet two agents of the French administration who will help her find that baby given up for adoption 20 years ago. This comedy, with the coveted ‘Virginie Effira’, was declared Best French Film at the latest César Awards ceremony.

A premiere in France takes us to Mexico in the mid-nineteenth century, along with Louis, a photographer who seeks to document the colonial war. But the difficulties multiply, hampering the work of Louis, who is always late to take photos of the fighting.

In the midst of his misfortune, Louis meets a local indigenous person, starring the Costa Rican actor Leynar Gómez. This first feature film by Aurélien Vernhes-Lermusiaux is presented as a road-movie, which takes place in the aridity, exuberance and rudeness of that time.

Grupo Lown, a trip around the world through jazz

In the musical chronicle, we went to meet a former Franco-Russian engineer and diplomat who left everything to dedicate himself fully to music. His name is Alexis Bajot-Nercessian and he is the leader and pianist of the jazz band Lown, which means ‘color’ in Persian. Lown rescues oriental, Asian and Latin American sounds, for a musical result that is like a trip around the world.



