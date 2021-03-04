In this broadcast of Carousel of the Arts we discover the colorful work of the British David Hockney inspired by Normandy. In addition, we will learn the secrets of the mythical Marseille soap, an emblem and cultural heritage with several centuries of history. 30 years after his death, we will remember the prolific and highly controversial Serge Gainsbourg, one of the most terrible children in French song.

In times of pandemic, museums have had to close. But the art galleries are still open to the public, much to the delight of art lovers.

At the Lelong Gallery in Paris, an exhibition titled “My Normandy” showcases the light and colorful works of David Hockney. The famous British artist has lived in that French region for two years, and the exhibition presents paintings inspired by his new adopted land.

Marseille soap, an emblem and cultural heritage of the city

Green soap and its particular smell are a symbol of the city of Marseille. A historical and industrial heritage contained in an emblematic cube, which is still manufactured today according to the ancestral method.

“Marseille soap is intimately linked to the history of this city. There is evidence that it began to be manufactured in the 13th century. That is, 800 years ago it was discovered how to make this type of soap. Little by little it was was becoming one of the main industries of the city. There was a “golden age” between the seventeenth and twentieth centuries. At the beginning of 1900, there were almost 100 soap factories in Marseille “, explained to RFI Raphaël Seghin, the director of Fer à Cheval, the largest and oldest soap factory in Marseille.

The ‘Cité de Refuge’, life stories told in collage

We take a jump to the Refuge City of Paris, a building for social reintegration managed by the NGO ‘l’Armée du Salut’, the French salvation army. Two artists decided to help its inhabitants to tell their stories through portraiture, in a project called “Human Soul”. We present you a report by Mandi Heshmati and Héloise Mélan.

30 years since the death of Serge Gainsbourg

Cool, transgressive, provocative but popular. All of these adjectives describe Serge Gainsbourg. 30 years after his death, France reserves a shower of tributes for him. Many venerate it, others detest it, but the truth is that it is considered a monument of French song. For our musical chronicle, Natalia Olivares came to her home in Paris, a place that keeps her memory alive.