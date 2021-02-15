In Carrusel de las Artes we will discover the work of the 19th century artist François-Auguste Biard, who traveled to remote territories to capture imposing landscapes in his paintings. We will also meet the singer Silvia Pérez Cruz, winner in France of the Lumières award for the best original music for her work in the film ‘Josep’. Finally we will see the French tapes that have been successful in the world during 2020 and how love is sung in contemporary French song.

François-Auguste Biard was an exceptional painter, hardly known in circles of connoisseurs. However, an exhibition in Paris rehabilitates this talented artist and cartoonist, contemporary of Victor Hugo, who made his debut in art circles with his burlesque paintings. Biard also stood out for his great sense of observation and for faithfully capturing what he saw at the North Pole and in Brazil in large-format paintings loaded with realism.

‘Josep’, the story of a Spanish cartoonist in a film

A Franco-Spanish animation film rescues the story of Josep Bartolí, a republican cartoonist who went into exile in France during the Franco regime. This film was distinguished with two Lumières awards from foreign critics in France for Best Animated Film and Best Original Music, the work of the Spanish singer Silvia Pérez Cruz.

French cinema travels the world despite the pandemic

In France, theaters are still closed and new productions paralyzed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite this health crisis, French films continue to travel the world, some with resounding success. Céline Sciamma’s ‘Portrait de la jeune fille en feu’ (Portrait of a Woman on Fire) has been seen by 1.5 million viewers in 40 countries since its premiere. Likewise, Ladj Ly’s ‘Les Miserables’, about police violence in a Paris suburb, hit theaters in 46 countries and was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Film.

On his side, ‘The Officer and the Spy’ by Roman Polanski generated 700,000 entries in 2020 and also a thunderous controversy after Polanski was distinguished with the César Award for Best Director, despite the accusations of child rape against him .

According to Unifrance, promoter of French films in the world, about 600 films were released in foreign cinemas in 2020.

The love song in times of Covid

A few days before Valentine’s Day, we dedicate our musical chronicle to love in the new French song, with artists such as rapper Dinos, Grand Corps Malade, Camille Lelouche and the young Camelia Jordana.