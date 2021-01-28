In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes, we will visit the Grand Palais in Paris, where Colombian artist Diana Velásquez takes a look at the situation of the elderly through her installation ‘La Esperanza’. We also attended the Palais Galliera, which remembers the designer Gabrielle Chanel, 50 years after her death, exhibiting a large sample that brings together 350 of her emblematic pieces. And a new Netflix series rescues the intrepid Arsenio Lupine, while singer Karimouche pays tribute to women with her album ‘Folies Berberes’.

The Grand Palais in Paris made a special request to the Colombian plastic artist Diana Velásquez to exhibit on the facade of the monumental Parisian building. The artist, who lives and works in Madrid, responded with an installation that invites us to reflect on old age, in times of pandemic, through 10 large-format canvases that adorn the columns of the emblematic building. ‘L’attente’ (‘The wait’) was born from a reflection during the pandemic, when the loneliness in which many elderly people in the world live was evidenced.

Chanel, the designer who revolutionized women’s fashion

Gabrielle Chanel created iconic pieces that are featured in any woman’s wardrobe today. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of her death, and although her image has been overshadowed by her alleged ties to Nazism, it is also true that she was one of the great fashion designers in history. This is what the Palais Galliera in Paris highlights, a museum that dedicates the first retrospective ever made on Gabrielle Chanel.

Lupine, the French ‘Sherlock Holmes’, has his miniseries

This French series in five chapters produced by Netflix is ​​having a resounding success, not only in France but also in the rest of the world. ‘Lupine’ recounts the adventures of a dark-skinned, white-gloved thief personified by French star Omar Sy.

Berber, feminist and colorful music in Karimouche’s voice

Karimouche is an artist ‘made in France’, who talks about the importance of knowing her roots and saying what one thinks. Carrusel de las Artes met with this multicultural artist in the 12th district of Paris, where she told us about her latest album, a work that includes a feminist theme, in collaboration with the Brazilian singer Flavia Coelho.