The most important and glamorous Film Festival in the world came to an end in the seaside resort of Cannes. The Palme d’Or for Best Film was awarded to ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, by the French Justine Triet. We went to meet two Latin Americans in the official selection: Rodrigo Moreno from Argentina and Felipe Gálvez from Chile, both debuting in the ‘Un certain look’ section.

There were 12 days of surprises, stars and a lot of auteur cinema. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival brought down the curtain on Saturday with the final rise of the red carpet, followed by the elegant awards ceremony gala.

The Palme d’Or went to ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, by the French filmmaker Justine Triet, the third woman in history to win the highest award in this contest. Triet directed this limpid, precise and austere film, the story of the trial against a woman accused of having murdered her husband, which garnered rave reviews at Cannes and ends up being a relentless dissection of life as a couple.

The French director took advantage of her speech to criticize the pension reform in France, while dedicating her award to new filmmakers.

The Best Director award went to the French-Vietnamese Tran Anh Hung for his drama ‘The Passion of Dodin Bouffant’, which highlights the love of a fine gourmet and his faithful cook in the 19th century. For their part, director Quentin Tarantino and veteran Roger Corman presented the Grand Prix to British Jonathan Glazer for his very impressive ‘The Zone of Interest’, the story of a Nazi family living comfortably next to an extermination camp.





‘Los colonos’, a film about a dark chapter in Chilean history

The section ‘A Certain Look’ included two Latin Americans in its selection. Chilean Felipe Gálvez premiered his film ‘Los colonos’, which evokes the massacre of the Selk’nam people at the hands of the white aristocracy at the beginning of the 20th century. It stars actor Alfredo Castro.

“We try to address as many points of view and as many characters as possible. It is a violent film about colonization. It’s political but we didn’t want to be pamphleteers or propagandists,” Gálvez explained to us.

This feature film, the filmmaker’s first, won the Fipresci Award, awarded by the international press at Cannes.





‘Los delinquents’: suspense, love, comedy and an Argentine prison thriller

The Argentine Rodrigo Moreno was in the Cannes selection for the first time with his fourth feature film, ‘Los delinquents’.

It is the story of two modest employees of a bank in Buenos Aires, with a monotonous life. One of them, Morán, one day conceives a crazy plan: rob the bank’s safe and subtract the equivalent of his salary until he reaches retirement age.

In this robbery he associates one of his colleagues, the blameless Román, who must take care of the money until Morán completes his prison sentence. This tape combines different genres: comedy, love drama and prison thriller. But, above all, it questions the viewer about something very specific: What if we could live without working?



