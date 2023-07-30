The performing arts reign in Avignon during the well-attended International Theater Festival. In this program we speak with its new director, the Portuguese playwright Tiago Rodrigues. The New York company Elevator Repair Service presented a piece on endemic racism in the United States and the American dream in Avignon. Also, two pieces on Latin American realities, “Occupation” that talks about the dispossession of the Wayú people in Colombia, and “Allende” in homage to the former Chilean president.

The largest and most important Theater Festival in the world takes place every summer in Avignon, a walled city that was the capital of the Catholic Church for 67 years in the 14th century.

From that time, the city preserves the majestic Palace of the Popes, the most prestigious venue of the International Theater Festival. This year, 44 shows from around the world are being presented, selected by the Portuguese playwright Tiago Rodrigues, the first non-French director in the festival’s history.





A piece about racism and the American dream

Does the American Dream exist at the expense of African Americans? That was the question that two American intellectuals had to answer: the African-American writer James Baldwin and the conservative William Buckley Jr. The two thinkers faced off in an epic debate before 700 students in 1965.

This historic exchange on racism and the American dream was the starting point for the piece “Baldwin and Buckley in Cambridge”, presented in the official program of the Avignon Festival.

“The American dream is an ideal. It represents a form of American idealism about what should be possible for an individual. In America we talk about it all the time, American politicians always bring it up… but the reality is much more complicated James Baldwin, more than any other, was able to explain how far American society is from that ideal,” actor John Collins, founder of the New York company, explained to RFI. Elevator Repair Service.

A choreographic manifesto on the dispossession of the Wayú people

During the festival, Avignon is the capital of all the performing arts. This year the official programming included a show that mixes dance, music, wayú culture and denunciation.

Three silhouettes under a red blanket open their arms and begin to move across the stage. It is an allegory of the traditional dance “yonna” of the Wayú, in the Colombian Guajira. A territory that the author of this show presented in Avignon knows very well: the Cuban Lázaro Benítez with his work named ‘Occupation’, which is a tribute to the Wayú and is a choreographic manifesto after the expropriation of their ancestral lands currently occupied by El Cerrejón, the largest coal mine in Latin America.





A tribute to Allende, 50 years after the coup

What is called the Avignon ‘OFF’ festival brought in 2023 a program with almost 1500 shows of all kinds. There, “Allende” from the company ‘Laboratorio Teatro’ directed by Jessica Walker performed. This piece is a theatrical proposal with a waste of resources. The piece breaks with the chronology starting with Allende’s campaign, reviewing the protagonists of Chilean history. Under 12 lamps reminiscent of torture centers, we go from crying to comedy, from the real to the absurd.



