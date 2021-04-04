The Cuban pianist and composer, Omar Sosa, presented his new album called ‘An East African Journey’, conceived in collaboration with traditional musicians from that region of the planet. The result is thirteen songs that show the musical richness of what he considers “Mama Africa”.

Omar Sosa was born in Camagüey (Cuba), where he learned percussion and piano from a very young age. But his exploratory spirit has taken him to the ends of the world, and especially to Africa, the root of many of the musical traditions of the Caribbean.

This time, his attention was focused on the countries of East Africa, where the Cuban pianist and composer discovered other sounds, other ways, other timbres. The result of this search was reflected in ‘An East African Journey’, his most recent musical work, composed of thirteen songs in the form of duets with local interpreters.

“I think it has been the best work of my life. I loved sharing with them, knowing their way of life. I think this album is a passport to that world that I have always carried within, which is Africa,” said Omar Sosa.





This adventure began in 2009, during a tour of eight countries in that region, who accepted the invitation to be accompanied by the famous jazz pianist and his musicians.

Sosa puts his hands on his piano to accompany each melody, allowing each instrument and its unique timbre to be the protagonists.

‘An East African Journey’ begins with the crystalline voice of the valiha, a kind of tube-shaped zither played by the Malagasy Rajery, who is called the ‘Prince of Valiha’. But each country boasts a traditional and unique instrument: from Kenya the ‘nyatiti’, from Sudan the ‘tanbur’, from Ethiopia the ‘krar’, from Burundi the ‘umuduri’, from Zambia the ‘kalumbu’ (the ancestor from the ‘berimbau’, the central instrument of Brazilian capoeira) and from Mauritius, the ‘ravanne drum’.





“When we think of Africa, percussions immediately come to mind. But in this album, my intention was rather to discover that melodic Africa, those songs that come out of each of these instruments,” he said in the studies of Carousel de las Arts.

This album is a pearl of sounds that joins the long list of albums composed by the prolific Cuban, thirty in total. ‘An East African Journey’ by Omar Sosa. Concert scheduled at the Bal Blomet in Paris, France, on June 29, 2021.



