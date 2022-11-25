Circus, music and percussion is the show of ‘Afrique en cirque’, which seeks to rescue the traditions of Guinea to show them to the world. In addition, in this program we present a monologue on female sexuality with a hint of humor and psychotherapy, and the winner of the ‘Découvertes’ Prize, delivered by Radio France International.

‘Kalabante Productions’ is a circus company founded by Yamoussa Bangoura, which seeks to innovate tradition and diversify the circus scene. The company’s artists performed at the Nuits d’Afrique festival in Montreal with ‘Afrique en Cirque’, a show that mixes circus techniques associated with Guinean music and percussion.

‘So that you love yourself even more’

We spoke with Trinidad, an actress who wrote a comic and inspiring work that lasted an hour and a half, in which she addresses the construction of femininity from her personal history. A spicy, motivating and human show, to reflect and laugh.

Two female-directed dramas

The documentary ‘Mauvaises filles’ (Bad Girls) arrives in movie theaters with a touching and unknown subject: the adolescents who lived in the so-called “correction centers” run by nuns. This documentary gives the floor to four women of different ages who had to live in these places intended for young people, considered rebellious or difficult. Each one tells their story and the treatment they suffered in the centers, which operated in France until 1970.

We talked about the premiere of ‘Saint Omer’, the film that won two awards at the ‘Mostra’ in Venice and was nominated by France for the Oscars. This is the first fiction production by the highly acclaimed Franco-Senegalese Alice Diop, which tells of the trial of Laurence Coly, a mother accused of the murder of her baby in 2013. The trial is followed by the novelist Rama, who ends up questioning his own convictions. The film explores multiple themes such as motherhood and France’s colonial past.

Malian singer wins RFI’s Découvertes Award

In today’s music scene, Natalia Olivares takes us behind the scenes of Radio France International’s ‘Prix RFI Découvertes’ music award ceremony, a contest that seeks to promote new artists, especially Africans.

This year the winner was the Malian Black AD, who prevailed over dozens of other artists from all over the world.