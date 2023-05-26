Carousel of the Arts continues at the Cannes International Film Festival to tell you the highlights of this second week of the competition for the Palme d’Or. Big names from the big screen went through the red carpet, and especially a constellation of stars from Hollywood. Several Spanish-speaking filmmakers came to present their films, such as Pedro Almodóvar or the Mexican Amat Escalante.

The Cannes spa has already had 76 years of love with world auteur cinema. The festival had a few days of rain, but also a shower of Hollywood stars, which unleashed the fury of photographers, onlookers and movie lovers.

Martin Scorsese came with two top-class actors, Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, for the international premiere of ‘The Killers of the Flower Moon’. The three-and-a-half hour film is based on true events and deals with the massacre of the Osage tribe a century ago in Oklahoma. An exercise in historical memory by the hand of the great Scorsese, with a background of oil wealth and romantic drama, which recalls the debt of American society to its native peoples.

The Cannes red carpet reached boiling point with the presence of the incomparable Harrison Ford, star of the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’, also screened out of competition. The actor was applauded by the audience and then received a surprise Palme d’Or, a tribute from the Cannes Film Festival to this legendary figure who has marked the history of cinema with his charisma.

The inimitable Wes Anderson also brought his batch of stars to Cannes with ‘Asteroid City’. Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie are some of the leading figures in this science fiction fable.





A tape about forced disappearances in Mexico

‘Lost at Night’ is the fifth feature film by Mexican Amat Escalante, a frequent guest at Cannes, who addresses the complex reality of his country in his films.

This time Escalante filmed in Guanajuato, his native state, the story of Emiliano, a 20-year-old young man who is looking for those responsible for the disappearance of his mother, an activist against the installation of a mine in rural territory. His investigation leads him to the Aldamas, a family of eccentric celebrities.

The film, starring the Mexican Juan Daniel García Treviño and the Spanish Ester Expósito, was screened in the ‘Un certain look’ section of the Cannes Film Festival.





Cowboys take over Cannes

Cannes presents almost 60 films from around the world in 12 days, with meetings and conferences. This year Pedro Almodóvar came to present, to a shower of applause, his short film entitled ‘Strange way of life’, the romance between two American cowboys, with Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawk.

The tape tells of the reunion of two ex-lovers after a crime involving their relatives. A short about desire, memory and the beauty of male youth.

For its part, ‘Eureka’ is the new cinematographic experience of the Argentinean Lisandro Alonso. The film sails through three eras and addresses the indigenous condition of different tribes on the American continent. ‘Eureka’ also begins with a black and white “western” and then jumps to the present day.

In the cast, we find the actor Viggo Mortensen and the Italian-French Chiara Mastroiani, who told us how the filming went. “I really liked Lisandro’s idea of ​​addressing a topic that is rarely talked about. In Dakota, for example, we filmed with a very small crew, trying to respect that territory, to be patient, and to have them accept our presence,” she said.





Movie classics for all audiences on the beach

When the curtain rises in the rooms, at the same time the screen rises on the beach. On the Croisette, you can attend screenings and meetings of the official selection without a tuxedo and without a select invitation.

“Thierry Frémaux, director of the festival, had the idea of ​​creating a cinema to watch festival films, that is, an official Cannes room, which everyone can access with or without an invitation. They are not asked for anything at the entrance, they simply have to be part of the first 800 to arrive”, explains Gérard Camy, head of the Cannes Beach Cinema.

The public comes to discover or rediscover great monuments of world cinematographic heritage, such as ‘L’été en pente douce’ by Gérard Krawczyk or ‘Carmen’ by Carlos Saura.

Filmmakers come to present their works. Directors such as Emir Kusturica or Quentin Tarantino have passed through the stage.

For two decades, the cinema on the beach has shown a film every fortnight, under the Cannes night sky.



