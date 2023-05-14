The sales of works of art and collectibles at public auctions is an activity that escapes the crisis. 2022 in France was a year that broke records: 1.5 billion euros, which represents a significant increase, despite the context of inflation and the war on the European continent. In this edition of Carousel des Arts we talked with one of the directors of Artcurial, one of the most important auction houses in France.

French Artcurial is the third largest auction house in the country. Founded in 2002, it has achieved international renown with sales taking place mainly in Paris, Monte Carlo and Marrakech. It totaled some 216.5 million euros in sales volume in 2022, with auctions in various disciplines including works of art, collector’s vehicles, watches or jewelry.

Our guest in this program is Olga de Marzio, director of Artcurial Monaco. We talked with her about auction sales organized by ArtCurial experts, most of which are open to the public and for all budgets.

Also, we attended an exceptional sale of collector cars during the Retromobile show in Paris. This sale, organized by Artcurial Motocars in 2023, was the largest ever held in France. He brought together vintage cars, race cars, prototypes, as well as vehicles that belonged to figures from the world of entertainment or steeped in history.