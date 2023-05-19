Carrousel des Arts takes us to the seaside resort of Cannes, at the heart of the most important film festival in the world. The Cannes Film Festival opened this Tuesday in style by paying a warm tribute to actor Michael Douglas, who received a Palme d’Or of Honor. The film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, by the French Maïwenn, was the opening film. Johnny Depp stars it, one year after his controversial trial.

Author cinema, glamour, stars and an audience that waits for hours every day to see famous artists. That is the atmosphere that reigns during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, a festival of the seventh world art that every year brings together the select world of cinema in this seaside resort on the French Riviera.

The 76th edition of the Festival was the occasion to pay tribute to Michael Douglas, a popular actor who has also scored triumphs as a producer. At the opening ceremony, actress Uma Thurman presented him with the Palme d’Or of Honor, for his career as a whole. Douglas thus received his first recognition at the age of 78 in Cannes, 35 years after winning his first Oscar as an actor for the film ‘Wall Street’.





Johnny Depp, King of France

Another American actor who walked the red carpet was Johnny Depp, star of the film that opened the Cannes Film Festival. ‘Jeanne du Barry’ is the period film by the French Maïwenn: the portrait of one of the most influential and hated women of the French monarchy. The irresistible lover of Louis XV, who took advantage of her charms to rise socially, until he put the King of France at her feet.

After starring in one of the most media trials of recent times against his ex-wife, Johnny Depp returned to the cinema through the front door in the shoes of a monarch. Despite the fact that his language is not French.

“Johnny was fully committed to the project. He couldn’t dismiss an actor like him just because he wasn’t French. Johnny has a personal history with this country, he has put down roots in France”, commented the filmmaker Maïwenn.





Ruben Östlund, president of the jury

Swedish director Ruben Östlund, a master of black humor and satire, is a regular at the film festival, which has become his playground. This year he has been chosen as president of the jury of the competition for the Palme d’Or.

Östlund chairs a group made up of personalities such as the Argentine Damián Szifrón, the French Denis Ménochet and Julia Ducournau, or the American Paul Dano.

“To break the consensus I want each member to have a voice in the deliberations. I ask you to fight for your opinion and your vision of the world. That’s what cinema is all about,” said the director at a press conference.





The largest movie market on the planet

The largest film fair in the world is also held in Cannes: the Film Market, where hundreds of presentations and meetings take place. In 2023, the guest of honor is Spain, a country with a long history of auteur cinema, which seeks to increase its audiovisual production by 30% between now and 2025.

We spoke with Guillaume Esmiol, director of the Cannes Film Market, and Beatriz Navas, director of the Spanish Film Institute.



