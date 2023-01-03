France celebrated the 200th anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics by Jean-François Champollion and celebrated the Nobel Prize for Literature for the French Annie Ernaux. In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we also remember Frida Kahlo and her mark not only in plastic art, but also in fashion, and some of the artists who stood out in film, theater and music.

France commemorated in style in 2022 two greats of literature: the father of French theater and comedy, Molière, was remembered on the 400th anniversary of his birth; and the brilliant Marcel Proust, author of the novel ‘In Search of Lost Time’ received tributes 200 years after his death.

The writing of the ancient Egyptians was for centuries an impenetrable enigma. Only one man managed to unravel the mystery: the French Jean-François Champollion, a young scholar and polyglot, who used various knowledge to understand the scriptures and Egyptian civilization.

“He worked for 15 years to obtain the key to the decipherment and for that he studied numerous ancient languages ​​and those of his time, Arabic, Hebrew or Coptic, a very important language because it was the latest evolution of the language and writing of the ancient egyptians. He spoke 15 oriental languages. He also studied scripts like Chinese. Thanks to this knowledge, Champollion discovered that the Egyptians used symbols that were both phonetic and symbolic,” explained Egyptologist Karine Madrigal.

With the decipherment of the hieroglyphs in 1822, Champollion created a new science, Egyptology, and all this without setting foot in Egypt. Many intellectuals helped him by providing original texts and hieroglyphic inscriptions, very valuable, but difficult to access at that time. It was the case of the archaeologist François Artaud. This fruitful collaboration that lasted 20 years is the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Lyon.

Years after the decipherment, when Champollion was able to travel to the land of the pharaohs, he made another discovery as surprising as it was uncomfortable: the belief in a paradise and a hell, the idea of ​​a god, Osiris, who was resurrected after a martyrdom. Beliefs 3,000 years before the birth of Christ.

An extraordinary year for French letters

France once again recorded a record number of books published, consolidating the good health of the publishing sector. In addition, a French writer was awarded the supreme prize, the Nobel Prize for Literature. Annie Ernaux is the author of essentially autobiographical novels such as ‘The Empty Cabinets’, ‘Memory of a Girl’, ‘The Event’ or her latest book ‘The Young Man’. She was awarded the Nobel Prize for the courage and clinical acumen of her writing. Above all, Ernaux has defended the freedom of women to decide over their lives and their bodies.

frida and fashion

This year, the French capital celebrated the influence of the Mexican Frida Kahlo on fashion, through a vast exhibition at the Palais Galliera. ‘Frida Kahlo, beyond appearances’ brought together objects that belonged to her and pieces from fashion houses that were inspired by her figure. Circe Henestrosa and Miren Arzalluz, responsible for this exhibition that will be open until March 2023, tell us.

Triumphs in cinema, theater and music

At Carrusel de las Artes we talk all year long about French and Latin American film production, and we went to numerous festivals. Three artists surprised us with their works.

First of all, the Swede Ruben Ostlund, who won his second Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, for ‘Triangle of Sadness’.

Colombian film director Laura Mora was honored for ‘Los Reyes del mundo’, a film that triumphed at the San Sebastián Festival and the Biarrtiz Festival.

While the Russian dissident artist Kirill Serebrennikov was in Cannes and at the Avignon Festival, where he took the opportunity to speak out once again against the war in Ukraine.

2022 also allowed us to meet many song artists. The Uruguayan Jorge Drexler is one of them. Drexler was at the Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, presenting his latest album ‘Tinta y tiempo’, an album that a few months later was awarded seven Latin Grammys.

In our musical chronicle we went to meet Arthur H, Myd, Yannick Noah, and many women who are making a place for themselves on the music scene, like Thèrèse.