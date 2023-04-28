“Forty years of an association is a great achievement. The institutions are there, they are close. This is demonstrated by what has been done in health and assistance”. Thus Fabio Carosso, vice president of the Piedmont Region speaking today at the ‘Convention Aisla 40’ to celebrate the 40 years of activity of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association which includes a rich program of conferences and events in the Blue Village of Novarello (No), the Piedmontese city where the association’s activity began.

“In the first 40 years – continues Carosso – special attention is needed to what has been done, a lot has been done, but we must do more and more. Today I saw many smiling people. It is not a normal thing in a family where there are difficulties. Hearing you speak and seeing you, we understand that the road is the right one. The institutions are there – the Piedmontese mayor reiterates – they are close with simplicity and humility, but with all the courage you show us. We cannot think that there is no future without this disease. We hope to have these results in the short term”.