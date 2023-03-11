New battle against cancer for Carolyn Smith. Guest of Bruno Vespa’s Five Minutes program, the former dancer and choreographer, judge of Dancing with the stars, also said on social media that she will face a new cycle of chemotherapy. That’s why she cut off all her hair. “But I’m not giving up”, she said, excited but always smiling. “As always, I face this new path with positivity, grit and a beautiful smile even if I have to admit that a bit of fragility… there is, I’m also human sometimes”, she reads in the post that accompanies the video.