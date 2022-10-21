On November 8th, Carolyn Smith will do a CT scan and new tests, which will tell a lot about her oncological situation

Continue the path of Carolyn Smith, which has been going on for years now and sees her committed to defeating the ugly breast disease from which she suffers. November will be an important month for her. The president of the jury of Dancing with the Stars will in fact make new exams that will give her significant answers in this regard.

It’s been a long time now that Carolyn Smith, the beloved dancer and jury president of Dancing with the Starsfights with a bad breast pain.

She has never hidden and, indeed, always has told about his experience on social media, with a very precise and noble goal. To raise awareness of all women and talk about the importance of prevention.

At the end of September he had posted a photo from the hospital, with which he announced that he was going remove the portthe tool that accompanied her for a long time and through which the various drugs were administered.

In 2 months we will face the result of the PET and CT scan. So let’s see if I have to do some treatment or not. I hate not knowing if I’m still on treatment or not. But even this we face in November!

Carolyn Smith’s Next Steps

Those two months have now almost passed and on November 8th Carolyn Smith will do some new ultrasounds and gods new exams to understand how his situation is progressing.

I still don’t feel like saying that it’s all over at last, because there are question marks on the horizon.

So said the 61-year-old dancer, whose hope is obviously that everything is proceeding for the best and that there is no need to continue with chemo therapies. She then she did a focus on the next steps: