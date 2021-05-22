Carolyn Meadows may be 83 years old, but no one who knows her and is in her right mind would steal the purse from this woman from Atlanta, Georgia, who just bakes an apple pie that loads the rifle with the poise of ‘Ma ‘Baker. Carolyn, a full-blooded Republican, has presided over the National Rifle Association (NRA) since April 2019, home to defenders of the Second Amendment that protects the right of the American people to own and bear arms. A law, everything is said in passing, promulgated in 1791, in a context of instability typical of a country in blankets.

Good winds are not blowing for Carolyn, who since taking office has suffered the legal attacks of a system that is not willing to tolerate fraud or corruption, no matter how much they bear the signature of one of the most powerful lobbies in the country. It matters little that he is paying for the sins of others. Your Uncompromising Defense of Guns in Response to Mass School Shootings at Times of Deep National Commotion and Mourning; and the extensive funding of political candidates to block any micro-advances in the gun control movement have earned the president a perverse image. And it is that, for the first time in its 150 years of existence, the power of the NRA seems to crumble to the relief of Americans who live in fear of arms.

But let’s go in parts. Meadows grew up in Cobb County, where he grew up hunting and fishing with his family, all “patriots, shooters, and members of the NRA for life.” As expected of someone in his position, he believes not only in the need for more weapons, but equip teachers with them to end mass shootings in the schools. His warrior ardor does not stop even at the doors of the church: every Sunday he attends armed mass, a fact known to the entire congregation of which the pastor himself is also a shooter.

In 2003 she was elected a member of the Association’s board and in 2017 second vice president, when she announced her commitment to Trump’s reelection. It is not his only stellar intervention. The conservative activist attacked the newly elected Lucy McBath, a Democratic representative to Congress in 2018, who after the death of his son Jordan Davis, gunned down at a Florida gas station for making the music too loud, became a prominent advocate for gun control. Meadows spared no ammunition on her: if she had been chosen, she said, it was merely because she was “a minority woman.”

64 million wasted



For years, Carolyn has chaired the rancid Stone Mountain Monument Association in Atlanta, which watches over the granite mountain where Civil War leaders are carved, the largest Confederation monument in the country, something like Mount Rushmore of the Ku Klux Klan. In case there were doubts about his inclinations, from his privileged position he managed to block the construction of a monument to Martin Luther King.

Meadows was elected president of the NRA after the sudden resignation of the previous president, Oliver North. His name will be familiar to those of an age. This is the same Oliver North who was the centerpiece of ‘Irangate’ in 1985 during the Reagan administration, the mastermind behind the plan to divert funds from the illegal arms sales to Tehran to the Nicaraguan insurgency.

Before he was forced to give up the junk, North faced Wayne LaPierre, the executive director of the NRA. He did so by resorting to blackmail, threatening to reveal the corruption scheme that for years had financed his ostentatious lifestyle. According to the civil lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s Office against the Association, LaPierre and his associates contributed to the loss of $ 64 million in three years.

Details of the organization’s use of tax-exempt funds include wedding expenses, private jet travel, and exotic getaways. Also the alteration of invoices, a consulting contract of $ 360,000 a year to his former CFO and vacations on the luxury yacht of an NRA supplier, in flagrant conflict of interest with the organization’s bylaws.

The attorney general of New York (where the NRA is based for legal purposes), Letitia James, asked in her civil lawsuit to dissolve the association for fraud, abuse, illicit financial conduct, acting for personal benefit and misuse of funds for charitable purposes. Cornered and beaten with legal action that could spell the end, LaPierre filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court in a desperate attempt to reorganize. The calculation was blatant: try to evade the lawsuit by resorting to a more favorable judicial system.

The effort not only failed, it backfired. Judge Harlin D. Hale, head of the federal court in Dallas, flatly dismissed the petition and in his 37-page decision accused the NRA of using bankruptcy as a shield against a fraud lawsuit. The trial corroborated charges brought by New York officials describing it as an organization divided by corruption and chronic fraudulent management.

The NRA now faces an uncertain future. It has turned out to be, in the words of the attorney general, “an organization in which the rot is deep.” With more than 5.5 million members, the Association has seen its income and political donations plummet amid allegations of financial mismanagement. For Carolyn Meadows, Iron Lady of the South, the shot is backfiring.