“I enjoyed watching you play.” With these words, Roger Federer bowed to Caroline Wozniacki. It was January 24th, 2020 and the last day of her tennis career.

The former world number one from Denmark had lost in the third round of the Australian Open to the Tunisian Ons Jabeur. It was clear that the Melbourne tournament would be her last. There she celebrated her only victory in a Grand Slam in 2018. Her resignation was a forced one: Wozniacki suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

Question: Ms. Wozniacki, you ended your tennis career this year at the age of 29 after you were diagnosed with an illness. When did you first notice that something was wrong with you?