When Caroline Boerma was thrown off the plane to Geneva because of her spinal cord injury, she knew that she would have a lot to say at a special UN committee in that city this week. But first she had to get to the committee that – oh irony – looks into the position of people with disabilities in the Netherlands. “It was embarrassing, everyone was looking at me.”

