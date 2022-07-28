She says she receives several messages a week and says she has canceled all her public appearances and working visits for this week and the weekend.

“The anti-farmer lobby or the anti-BBB lobby is running at full capacity. The hate messages are increasing rapidly and death threats are now also coming in,” said Van der Plas. “Apparently BBB is getting too big in the polls and people think they can pour hate on you.”

Van der Plas will no longer appear in the media in the coming period. According to party member Henk Vermeer, the threats are ‘serious’ and it is unknown from which quarter they come. Vermeer says that Van der Plas has been under threat for a long time, ‘but the peak has now been reached’. RTL Boulevard writes that there would be a death threat in which Van der Plas ‘the same fate as Pim Fortuyn awaits’. See also Soccer: US women's and men's teams have equal gains

Because of the threats, Van der Plas would not go to appointments throughout the country for a long time. Van der Plas would also be secured in the meantime. Details about this will not be shared. The police are investigating the source of the threats.

Member of Parliament Roelof Bisschop of the SGP reacts with horror to the message from his holiday address in Belgium: “I find it shocking that someone who does her work with great enthusiasm, is made impossible in this way. You may wholeheartedly disagree with her views, but expressing them in this way is unacceptable. It shows how this land is roughening and hardening. I also see this trend in farmers’ campaigns. They go further underground. It is a worrying development.”

