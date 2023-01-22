It didn’t matter much if the Frisian Femke Wiersma, known for her participation in farmer seeks wife had become party leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging.

This is shown in the new book Just common sense by the eventual BBB frontwoman Caroline van der Plas, which will be published on Monday. ‘Even before there is serious discussion within the BBB about being the party leader, I would like Femke to be the party leader’, writes Caroline van der Plas. According to her, BBB in Friesland ‘has a strong representative and candidate Femke Wiersma, partly due to her participation in the TV program Farmer seeks wife’.

In 2010 she participated in Yvonne Jaspers’ popular TV show, after which she got into a relationship with dairy farmer Gijsbert. Six years later, she married him, but the relationship ended in 2019. She is also a policy officer at the Dutch Flour Farmers’ Union. ‘Dairy farmers all know her. In any case, Femke will get a lot of votes,’ writes Van der Plas in her book.

‘Too much away from home’

'Too much away from home'

But when she approaches Wiersma for this, she indicates that she would rather not be the party leader. 'During that whole campaign I am away from home too much. I have a family with four young children and I am alone. I don't know if I can live up to all that', Van der Plas describes her reaction. 'Ultimately I (Van der Plas, ed.) put myself forward as a candidate, because no one else puts themselves forward. I also feel a responsibility to put myself forward as a candidate. I co-founded the party, and then you're going to do it too.'

But, as Van der Plas describes, ‘if Femke had said ‘yes’ to being the party leader, she would have become the party leader and entered the House of Representatives’. “I’d be number two.”

Femke Wiersma is now policy officer for BBB and remembers it well. ,,We were building up BBB and had nothing at all. I knew: as party leader you have to be ready 24 hours a day. Then you have to grab every opportunity to be seen. But I am single mother and breadwinner. Caroline van der Plas was able to take unpaid leave at the time. We also talked about being a duo party leader.”

‘With a lot of mandate’

According to her, it is 'good in retrospect that Caroline became the party leader'. "I don't regret anything. I now work as a policy officer and I still find it special almost every day." In the end, Van der Plas obtained more than 56,000 votes as party leader, number two Wiersma received almost 26,000. That is relatively much for someone who ultimately did not get a seat. "I do feel that I am here with a lot of mandate. There are almost 120 people in the House of Representatives with less mandate than me."

The Frisian will be the list pusher in Friesland in the Provincial Council elections of March 15, 2023. ,,And if we get so many votes that we get into the coalition, then I am the intended candidate for the Provincial Executive (States, ed.)”, she gets stuck ahead of things. She will not enter the Provincial Council herself, because this would not be possible to combine with her work as a policy officer in the House of Representatives.

Goebbels

A completely different outpouring that Caroline van der Plas makes in her book is that she wrote ‘a very wrong column’ in her time at the trade magazine Meat & Meals about a director in the meat sector named Jos Goebbels. “In a fit of what you might call madness, I credited the column with a nod to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister.”

‘How is it possible that someone with such a name becomes chairman of the meat sector?’ she wondered in the column. “Everything is already being compared to Nazis and the Holocaust.” At the time of writing, she thought it was ‘a witty text’. “The column was intended to be something funny or cynical,” but she received a lot of criticism. After that, she was “incredibly sorry for this column.” ‘This is kind of my thing. Sometimes I do something out of impulsiveness and later I think: Van der Plas, just wait a minute.’



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: