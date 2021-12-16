The last living child of John F. Kennedy became ambassador to Japan under Obama and now to Australia under Biden. She has neither completed a classic diplomatic nor a political career.

As ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy will speak in Tokyo at the beginning of 2017. Image: AFP / Toshifumi Kitamura

A.America’s President Joe Biden has named the daughter of his predecessor, John F. Kennedy, who was murdered in 1963, as the new ambassador to Australia. The Senate has yet to confirm Caroline Kennedy’s nomination, the White House announced on Wednesday. The 64-year-old is the only living child of the famous statesman Kennedy. She was previously ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Caroline Kennedy had ignored requests from the Democratic Party to run for office for decades. She lived a rather withdrawn life and worked, among other things, for the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It was only during the 2008 presidential election that she went public again as a supporter of Obama. She described the first African American head of state as inspiring. He reminded her of her late father, she explained at the time.

Close allies

Like Japan, Australia is one of the United States’ closest allies. Kennedy will try to deepen relations with Canberra in the face of tensions between the United States and a growing China. In mid-September, Biden announced a new Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Great Britain, which also includes the construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra.