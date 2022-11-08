Caroline Garcia, tennis teacher of the 2022 Wta Finals: beaten the “tiger” Aryna Sabalenka

Caroline Garcia surpasses in two sets Aryna Sabalenka: 7-6 (4) 6-4 is the score of the challenge that awarded the title of “teacher” of 2022 in women’s tennis to Wta Finals from Fort Worth (in Texas with the two tennis players who wore the classic Texan hats at the time of the award ceremony) after an hour and forty-one minutes of battle. A success that is worth the best French ranking which rises to number 4 in the world and it is the epilogue of an incredible year that saw it rise from 75th position. The match was decided between the end of the first and the beginning of the second set: a streak of 15 points to 4 by Caroline Garcia split the game with the transalpine who went 0-2 in the tie-break of the first set to 2-0 in the second game. And from there Aryna Sabalenka (who closes 2022 in 5th place in the WTA ranking), she hasn’t been able to get it back. Celebrate France winning for the second time at the WTA Finals, following the triumph of Amelie Mauresmo in 2005 at the Staple Center in Los Angeles who won the final against another Frenchwoman, Mary Pierce.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek in the Wta Finals in the semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka saw the dream of winning the Wta Finals 2022 in the decisive challenge against Caroline Garcia, but that doesn’t cancel a tournament from true on fire. The 24 year old Belarusian in the semifinals he beat no less Iga Swiateknumber one of the world tennis who reached the semifinals with 67 wins and 8 defeats this season (and had lost just 13 games in three elimination matches), but could do nothing against the Sabalenka in the challenge of Dickies Arena texana of Fort Worth. A surprise victory, which avenges the four defeats suffered during the season.





Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian Tiger of world tennis

Nicknamed the Tiger of Belarus (he has a tattoo on his left arm that depicts a hungry-eyed feline, never satiated and his motto is “Fight, keep fighting, on every single point”), Aryna Sabalenka – born in Minsk, daughter of a former hockey player and raised admiring Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova – confirmed this year (second in a row) to be one of the best eight singles tennis players in the world, she won 10 WTA titles with three Grand Slam semifinals: one at Wimbledon in 2021 (this year she was not admitted due to the Russia-Ukraine war) and two at the United States Open (last year and in this 2022).





Aryna Sabalenka, doubles Grand Slam victories

Aryna Sabalenka she is also and above all a great doubler: paired with Elise Mertens won it US Open 2019 el‘Australian Open 2021, in addition to the WTA 1000’s Indian Wells And You love me in 2019.







