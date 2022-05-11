Carolina Trivelli, FAO Strategic Analysis and Innovation Advisor for Latin America and the Caribbean

A few years ago, Latin America seemed to begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Although hunger had not been completely eradicated, the poorest inhabitants of the continent had more access to food and it was expected to reach a zero hunger rate before 2040. But this trend is now in reverse. The pandemic, by increasing poverty, also impacted access to food. This year a new force against food security has appeared: the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Both countries, exporters of fertilizers and grains, interrupted their production, which has triggered prices globally.

It is a true sign of the times that Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, speaks about hunger. “There is a very real risk that soaring prices for food and fertilizers on the world market will drive more people hungry, further exacerbate inflation and hurt the fiscal and external position of governments,” he said in a statement. press conference on April 21. Latin American governments must pay attention, says Peruvian economist Carolina Trivelli, advisor to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and an authority in the region on the issue of hunger. This is an emergency and it must be responded to like responding to an earthquake, Trivelli urgently points out, in an interview with EL PAÍS from Lima.

Ask. What is the hunger situation in Latin America?

Response. Hunger is once again a relevant issue in Latin America and the Caribbean and it is not only derived from the pandemic. It is the confluence of several factors that make this a pressing problem now. In the first place, the pandemic generates a process of impoverishment in most countries, in some with more or less intensity, depending on the response that governments gave with transfers, special bonuses or social protection programs. But poverty increased and, with that, the number of hungry people also increased. In particular, it is seen in large cities, which is something new for the world of the discussion of poverty in Latin America. The second thing is that we expected this trend to reverse quickly with the economic rebound of 2021 and what we have seen is that the labor markets have reactivated more slowly than expected, they are more informal and with income levels still below pre-pandemic levels. And the third thing is that we now have a run of rising food prices that is hitting the poorest families hard.

I give you an example from my country, which is the one I know in detail. The poorest 20% of Peruvians allocate an average of 53% of their expenses to food consumption, plus 25% to transportation, fuel, energy and home care expenses. These two items account for more than 80% of its consumption. A 10% increase in these prices, which is what we have registered in the last year, is a brutal blow to these families. Since people can’t stop taking public transportation or paying for their electricity, they reduce their food consumption. Therefore, they either eat less or substitute the consumption of more expensive, healthier, more nutritious foods for the consumption of lower quality foods. So, we have these three effects that come together and that are added to the fact that hunger was already rising in 2015 in Latin America and the Caribbean with the slowdown in poverty reduction. This is the worst case scenario. Everything comes together to generate more hunger.

P. The war in Ukraine is increasing the price of food. Do we already see the impact of this in Latin America or is it a fourth factor yet to impact?

R. What the war in Ukraine is going to do is prolong the time of high food prices for much longer than initially expected. And that is a very serious problem, because the hunger emergency is not going to be a high-intensity, short-term emergency, it is going to be a high-intensity, long-term emergency. I tell you why. First, it is already hitting the region with the increase in fuel prices. Second, it is already hitting the increase in food prices that many countries import such as wheat and sunflower, vegetable oils and corn. That is already happening. That already happened. And the other thing is that fertilizer prices have skyrocketed, and Latin America and the Caribbean is a net importer of synthetic fertilizers. Not only will the costs of producing food rise this year, those productions that will come out even next year will be more expensive. Even if we had money to buy all the most expensive fertilizers, there is not enough supply. What is going to happen is that food producers are going to fertilize less, so their yields are going to be lower, the volume of your production is going to be lower and that is going to generate hunger. Available food is going to be more expensive for consumers. This is going to be very hard for Latin America and the Caribbean, because only those producers with greater financial backing, with greater economic capacity and probably with a larger scale will be able to have fertilizers, with which inequality in the rural world will increase. There is going to be a negative distributive effect that is going to leave family farmers, small-scale farmers, more impoverished, without fertilizers and therefore the results after a year are going to be that they are going to have less income, they are going to planting less, they are going to remain stuck in a kind of poverty trap.

P. The phenomenon of the common pots in Peru is one way in which the population is dealing with this problem. How else are Latin Americans surviving?

R. Most governments today are taking measures to try to counteract high food prices and high fertilizer prices in some part, reducing tariffs, reducing taxes, with what is within their reach. However, these measures are very expensive fiscally and do not focus on the poorest. What we see is a widespread demand that governments use the resources they have to face this crisis, concentrating them on direct, focused and temporary attention to the most vulnerable. On the production side, this refers to agriculture and on the consumption side, to households in a situation of poverty and high vulnerability. Unfortunately, due to the crisis that comes from the pandemic, this finds our governments in the region, most of them, with low growth prospects and with very little fiscal space to implement mitigation actions. Now the debate is between advancing towards fiscal consolidation to put its accounts in order and dealing with the emergency, if not both at the same time. It seems very difficult, except in those countries that export raw materials like Peru, for example, the countries that export copper or oil, they have a little more margin. That is squaring the circle. Here you have to spend money to attend to the emergency, so that people don’t go hungry, but you don’t have money.

P. And what should governments do?

R. First you have to separate the problems. You have to have an action plan to deal with today’s emergency, and today’s emergency is hunger. Hence, each government has to use the necessary resources to ensure that its most vulnerable population manages to survive this crisis of high food prices and low income levels. It is necessary to make temporary and focused programs, identify who needs what. It is the Government that has the most instruments to know, to reach the most vulnerable population. Emergency care must be prioritized for these highly vulnerable households. But in addition, these homes have a higher proportion of children than other homes and the impact on those children that we do not attend to in this emergency could be for their entire lives. To attend to the emergency, a transfer, school feeding programs or food donation can be made. Whatever is necessary, it must be done. This emergency care is like an earthquake. The second thing is to have a plan for fertilizers, to avoid drastic drops in production. Address the food production chain not only for today, but for the coming months, because, if not, the problem extends to you forever. Aid programs must be carried out, whether they are purchases from the Government to the Government, direct subsidies for fertilizers, delivery of vouchers for small-scale producers so that they can fertilize. Finally, apart from that which is the emergency, medium-term work must be done to begin to make a transition towards more efficient fertilizer use schemes, towards promotion schemes, of more supportive international trade between countries that produce fertilizers and grains . Find out what possibilities to promote intra-regional international trade can help countries to have a more stable situation. Each soil and each crop require a particular fertilization combination that if you make it more efficient, you can consume much less fertilizer and produce the same. But you have to do the work.

