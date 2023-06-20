The former Miss Italy, who for many has a relationship with Belen’s ex, reiterated that they are just friends with mutual friends

Yesterday they had appeared on the profile of Antonino Spinalbanese, ex of Belen Rodríguez (from which his daughter Luna was born. ndr) and former competitor of the last edition of Gf Vip photos with Carolina Stramare. The former Miss Italy, who recently participated in Beijing Express, however, he asked Spinalbanese to delete the photos and on social networks everyone had immediately noticed the thing and rumors about their relationship had started to circulate again.

But the model kept us, in a story, to specify that it was she who asked for the elimination of those photos: “Anto and I are just friends with mutual friends. I asked him to remove the photo because I have always read only false news about our relationship and not living on these gossips, if I can, I try to avoid them”her words. See also From the Sani-Bicicli brawl to Ibra against Lukaku: all the bad guys of the derby

