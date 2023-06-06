Carolina Stramare in black and white. Swimsuit fitting with tribute to Juventus?

Carolina Stramare by boat off the coast of Sardinia (at Porto Cervo on the Costa Smeralda): le photo in black costume and nails with white polish they make a look… total white and black that Juventus fans may have read as a tribute to their beloved Old Lady. On the other hand, the former Miss Italy is a well-known fan with a black and white heart.



Whether it was a Juventus ‘quote’ wanted or not, certainly Carolina Stramarereturning from the success this spring on tv a Beijing Express (third paired with Barbara Prezia behind the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini-Matteo Giunta and to the winners ‘Italo Americans’ Joe Bastianich-Andrea Belfiore), has mesmerized followers with her beauty and sex appeal

Carolina Stramare swimsuit test passed with 110 cum laude

And the swimsuit test by Carolina Stramare is then surpassed again with a 110 cum laude in the last post with a double photo posted in the last few hours (see the gallery above)…

