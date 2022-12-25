Carolina Sanín (Bogotá, 49 years old) has ways of thinking and writing that are uncomfortable for many readers. In her texts the influence of psychoanalysis is noticeable, and she resorts to philosophy and ancient and medieval literature. Set alongside her statements and her writings, more traditional positions seem hackneyed and lose their luster. Carolina’s questions on issues such as identity politics or the constant denunciations of the undercover patriarchy have cost her the cancellation of several spaces. Recently the Mexican publisher Almadía announced the decision not to publish her books. Sanín disregards literary genres and labels cannot be easily attached to her work.

He has published novels, essays, short stories, and writings that are halfway between essays, narratives, and poetry. She acted as the lead in the movie Litigant. Just published Sun (Random House), a book that addresses, among other topics, his childhood, which seems to be seen through a series of broken mirrors in which images from different eras are combined; there are antagonisms that form units such as light and darkness that allow us to capture the passage of time, or god and the devil, interpreted through the antagonism between the father and the prodigal son. He uses free association, which allows him to spin freely and branch out. Notice relationships between objects and situations that at first glance do not seem to exist. “Human beings have infinite sides, and seeing them is basically the most interesting thing about being alive,” he says. The interview takes place on the terrace of a café, in the north of Bogotá. It is a sunny December afternoon.

Ask. says in Sun: “It is possible that your nature is always to be the opposite.” Why do you think our culture avoids contradiction? Why this eagerness for identity, consensus?

Reply. There is a fear of being divided. Division is conflict and pain, and death is seen as separation. It is natural that we fear separating ourselves, not only from others, but from ourselves. Anger, which is sometimes the expression of annoyance, implies moving away from one’s center, and the creation of a character from the reaction, as I try to explain in “El escudo”, one of the texts from Sun. But, on the other hand, the awareness of the contradiction can lead you to realize that you can be any way and anything, and you can be others without losing the essential unity.

Q. He says that there is another in each of us, but he is not only referring to the other in which we unfold as when we look in the mirror, but that in each woman there is a man, and in each man a woman. Why is it necessary to recognize that other? Is there something therapeutic?

R. There is something therapeutic in the recognition that one is unknown and surprised and missed, and that in each of us there is the possibility of doing whatever the human being has done. I’m not talking, of course, about the material possibility: I’m not going to score Messi’s goals, but the fact that he scores them means that he scores them for me too. If only for moments, one can perceive that one is all the human beings that have ever existed; that the human community is the body of the human being. The ability to assume and accept that one also includes a male—and the ability for a man to accept that he is also a female—not only broadens the experience, but is necessarily what happens in romantic love. Romantic love and the drama of human sexuality are based on the reality that one discovers and unfolds in both sexes. The lover is always being a man and a woman, and the beloved or the beloved too. What happens between these four characters is the drama of love. For this reason, among other things, I believe that the emphasis on fixing the univocal and fixed identity takes away from love and sexuality as we know them.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Q. The book covers dualities such as nature and art, man and woman, God and the devil. Could they exist without each other?

R. The interesting thing is that not only is each thing related to each other, but it is related to it in infinite ways. I’ve been thinking about God and the devil for years; the devil as the separator and lord of death, but also in his power to soften us and in our ability to contain and pity him. If the devil is the one all alone and the rejected one, he needs someone to think of him. In the book I propose a fable of the return of the devil to God. If one begins to think about that fundamental separation, one may see—or may be tempted to see—the world as the theater of reconciliation between God and the devil (between whom, by the way, there is also a romance; a love story). .

Q. Could they reconcile?

R. I think they have to reconcile. The end of the world is that reconciliation; it is the union, the return to unity. But how many times does the end of the world happen? Each individual death is the end of the world and that reconciliation can also be, because in human life —and this is not mine, others have said it before—, man is the scene of the conflict between God and the devil. One can feel like the vehicle, the stage and the actor of that love story, which is the story of separation and union between the creator and his most resplendent creature.

Q. He says: “Evil is not taking yourself seriously. Evil is not taking charge. He who does not carry himself has no weight. Does not exist. That is evil.”

R. Evil is not only not taking responsibility for what you do to another, but not carrying your own suffering; not making yourself aware of what your wound is and, therefore, ignoring what cross you are carrying. Evil is the same as lightness: walking without weight. What prevents you from doing evil may arise from a notion of your own suffering, your limitation and your dependence. It is tremendous to know that we are mortals and that we are doing all this: an interview, a book, everything for death. If we realize our expiration, we can conceive of ourselves as essentially suffering beings —which is different from conceiving of ourselves as victims— and I believe that the perception of the fullness of our passion would deliberately prevent us from seeking horror. We would realize, at least, that the horror is already there all the time.

Q. He says: “Pain swallows knowledge, but strength remains.” How is your relationship with pain and anguish?

R. I am anxious, anguished and sore, and lately I have various physical pains. Pain makes you realize that you don’t know anything, not even the structure of your body. Pain —physical and also moral— puts you in a corner. It separates you and makes you ignore the world. The pain of depression and anxiety makes everything seem strange and remote, but from that exclusion, you can know that you don’t know. You don’t understand Disjointed separation, from which strength and the desire to simply be alive can arise, also gives you a curiosity about the world. Feeling not integrated, you are forced to find, in the things of the world —which is always a world away— your pride and your wealth.

The Colombian writer, a Twitter phenomenon, talks about her latest book. Diego Cuevas

Q. Schopenhauer said that the greater the degree of consciousness, the greater the pain.

R. The opposite also happens. Pain arises many times from thinking about yourself. You are self reflective. The more you think about yourself, the more you are in the theater of your suffering. Thinking ends up being condoling. Many times, no matter how much you look at yourself, you identify with your pain. If you ask yourself just one question — “What am I feeling when I say I have this pain?” — he also realizes that he doesn’t feel anything, and that can be very relieving. There are physical pains that are too pressing and disabling to do that, but with emotional pain it often happens that if one begins to ask “What do I feel? Where is it? ”, He realizes that pain does not have such an existence; that many pains are dramatizations created by loneliness and disconnection. The origin of all evils is a certain loneliness.

Q. He says: “Waking up from a nightmare is a necessity. Sooner or later, it happens. And it always happens on time.”

R. It is that everything happens on time. We like to enter nightmares while awake, so as to be able to read our own life according to the nightmare. One looks for sufferings to be able to read oneself later in them.

Q. How do you deal with the anxiety of writing and then with what you have already written?

R. I’m fine only when I’m doing a text. Otherwise, I am confused and confused. When I’m writing a book, completely inside, I like to live and I like to be me. Writing is, for me, the opposite of mental dialogue that engenders pain.

Q. How do you cope with the avalanche of insults on the networks?

R. I’ve never had notifications on or have Twitter on my phone, and I don’t really read a lot of comments. I read the first four that come out. Before, he answered out of anger and the desire to show wit; to see that flower of fire of insult and retaliation explode, which is beautiful. Being attentive to the answer and to the answer of the answer gives you false images of yourself, which are the projections of others.

Q: Have you ever mistrusted yourself?

A: Yes. Suddenly there is such a powerful distortion of your image in the voice of others that it makes you believe that you are another deformed one. And it’s not bad at all, because one is also that horrible thing —but it’s not only, nor always, nor mainly.

Q: What do you do to stop worrying about what they tell you?

A: I stop looking. These days I don’t look at Twitter for more than 15 minutes a day and I don’t write much there. The worst poison is the search for approval, because the moment you are aware that you exist through the gaze of another, you are necessarily ashamed. The relationship with others in social networks is mediated by the feeling of shame and by the imposition of shame. Pride is demonized and you are forced into bondage to the shared expression of lack.

Q: When they tell you that you are a different character in networks, what do you think?

A: What does it mean to be one and to be another? In this interview I am also someone other than myself, and I sound like I don’t sound. The one I am with my brother is not the same as the one I am with a lover. When is one one? The only moment in which one is one is when he is radically other: in the depths of his being, where he is nobody. What one seems to be is a set of appearances, expressions and acts of what, in life, will not know. One is the unknown.

Q: Do you feel like a canceled writer?

A: Yes, but people think that cancellation means (or should mean) that you won’t be read or published again. It is rather, as the Mexican writer Aurelio Asiain said the other day on Twitter, separated from a tribe.

Q: But in any case, he has never wanted to belong to…

A: In part we all want to belong, but I know that this circus of literary men and women always made me shy, that traffic in vanities, false identities and aspirations to success. That does not mean that I am less vain than those who make it up; It probably means that I am much more so, but I would like not to be so sterilely or with too much pathos or too coarseness. Outside the circus I hope to breathe better.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.