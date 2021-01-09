Juan Ignacio Buzali, the husband of Buenos Aires deputy Carolina Píparo, is transferred this Saturday morning to the prosecutor’s office to be investigated as accused of try to kill two motorcyclists those he ran over when he believed that they were the criminals who had just robbed his wife during the early hours of January 1 in La Plata, judicial sources reported.

Buzali (47) has been detained since Friday 8 by order of the prosecutor in the case, María Eugenia Di Lorenzo, who charged him with the crime of “attempted double homicide” to the detriment of Luis Lavalle (23) and a teenager 17 years old.

As it turned out, Buzali Buenos Aires police officers arrested him At his home in the country Grand Bell, in the town of City Bell, La Plata, who transferred him to the headquarters of the Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI) La Plata.

The accused was reviewed in the Police Medical Corps, while it was fixed to 10 am this Saturday the investigation by the prosecutor.

A source close to the investigation told the Télam agency that “it was key accidentological planimetric expertise and a video showing that Buzali rammed the motorcyclists from behind squarely. “

Píparo reported having been assaulted by “motochorros” early morning of January 1 on 47th Street, between 15 and 16, at a time when she was going with her husband to take her father-in-law home.

According to the provincial deputy of Together for Change, after the assault and when she was going with her husband to make the complaint aboard his Fiat 500L, they were again intercepted by those who believed that they were the same “motochorros” who had assaulted them. , for which they rammed one of the motorcycles on streets 31 and 28 and then fled the scene.

The couple drove away without assisting the two young men who were manning the motorcycle and who were injured.

In the last hours the police also detained a minor, who would have a record, as a suspect in the robbery of Píparo. In addition, they hijacked a motorcycle.

