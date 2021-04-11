Carolina Píparo once again charged the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni. This time, the provincial deputy complained because the official “keeps talking” about the case involving her husband Juan Ignacio Buzali when the province “is exploited with insecurity”.

In the program The Night of Mirtha, which is issued by The thirteen and that it is led by Juana Viale, Píparo affirmed this Saturday that as an official she gave “all the public and judicial explanations.” “But what we have to talk about is what all of Buenos Aires suffer every day”, the legislator claimed in a criticism of the province’s security policy.

“The prison service has been overcrowded for many years. Just as there are many people who may not be in prison and are under house arrest, there are many people who are on the street walking around,” said Píparo. At this point, the legislator pointed out that “There are 170 people who were released during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not known where they are”.

Minister Sergio Berni.

The Buenos Aires deputy expressed herself in agreement with the need to “continue building prisons” to increase the places in the Penitentiary Service but stressed that “it must be done in an organized and serious manner.”

Píparo expressed that the decision of the Justice that granted the house arrest to her husband Juan Ignacio Buzali is “very positive” in the case for running over two innocents during a persecution against the thieves who assaulted them on New Year’s Eve.

“I started the year with a gun to the head and a week later with my husband arrested for attempted murder”, the deputy summarized, referring to the robbery she suffered at the beginning of 2021 and which led to the case against her husband.

From the table of Mirtha Legrand’s program, the deputy recounted what happened that day when six thieves on three motorcycles assaulted her at the door of her in-laws’ house located on 47th and 15th streets, in the provincial capital. One of the thieves targeted the Buenos Aires deputy and stole her wallet and cell phone.

The assailants escaped and the victims called 911 several times. When the police arrived, the agents told them that they should go to the police station to file a complaint. So Buzali and Píparo went in their black Fiat 500L to the sectional, but on the way they met a group of motorcycles and thought they were the thieves.

Images of the alleged criminals who assaulted the provincial deputy.

Buzali began to follow the suspects as Píparo called 911 to pass the location to the police. But at one point, upon reaching streets 21 and 40, the Fiat 500L hit one of the motorcycles, which included Luis Levalle (23) and a minor under 17, who suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Píparo assured that “they wanted to believe a story that was not”. “It was an accident and it will end to show that it was like that. The fraud in Argentina must be proven and in this case it did not exist,” he emphasized.

“If my husband had a reaction I would have understood it too, but it was not the case. The accident occurred at very low speed and we regret that one person was injured, “he said.

Finally, Píparo confirmed that they will appeal the cover of the case initiated against her husband, who is accused of “attempted murder.”

GRB