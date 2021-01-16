Buenos Aires deputy Carolina Píparo and her brother Matías were summoned to testify as witnesses in the case in which the legislator’s husband, Juan Ignacio Buzali, remains in custody for the attempted murder of two motorcyclists whom he ran over at dawn on New Year’s Eve by mistaking them for the motorcycle jets that had assaulted them.

The request was made by the prosecutor of La Plata María Eugenia Di Lorenzo, who summoned Píparo (44) and his brother to testify as witnesses next Tuesday at 9 in the headquarters located on Calle 54 between 6 and 7 of the provincial capital .

Judicial sources reported that the prosecutor had set Monday for both to testify, but as the Court of Appeals and Guarantees in Criminal Matters asked her for the file, she delayed the hearings for January 19.

Both the legislator and municipal official, as well as her brother Matías, had been mentioned by Buzali (47) in his investigative statement in which he asked that both be summoned to testify so they can ratify their sayings.

Píparo after testifying about the assault he suffered on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

According to sources, Matías Píparo was in the house when the robbery happened and then he went to the police station to accompany his sister and brother-in-law after the fact.

“We want them to answer about what really happened,” said lawyer Martín De Vargas, representative of the youths who were run over.

The lawyer said that they want to “delve into the serious contradictions between the story of the legislator and her husband” with the facts that, he said, they were able to “verify through testimonies, expert opinions and security cameras.”

For the assault on the deputy, who had a cell phone and a sum of money stolen, a 15-year-old adolescent who had been arrested as a suspect was returned to his parents by justice last Monday, while another 16-year-old requested the release from prison and will remain free until the issue is resolved.

Juan Ignacio Buzali, Carolina Píparo’s husband, is transferred by police officers to testify. Photo: Mauricio Nievas.

Meanwhile, another 14-year-old teenager arrested on Friday last week was also handed over to his family, given that he is unimpeachable due to his age.

In addition, a 22-year-old young man who is being investigated for the incident was brought to justice on Friday, but was not detained since there is a request for an exemption from prison pending resolution.

In turn, the investigations have identified two other suspects who would also be minors.

Píparo denounced having been attacked by “motochorros” in the early hours of January 1 last on Calle 47, between 15 and 16, in the Buenos Aires capital, at a time when she was going with her husband to take her father-in-law home.

According to the legislator, after that and when she was going with her husband to make the complaint aboard his black Fiat 500L with a white roof, they were again intercepted by those who believed that they were the same “jet engines” who had attacked them. which they rammed one of the motorcycles on 31st and 28th streets and then escaped of the place.

The couple drove away in the car without assisting the two young men, identified as Luis Lavalle (23) and a 17-year-old adolescent, who were manning the motorcycle and were injured.

On Friday, January 9 and at the request of the prosecutor Di Lorenzo, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 17 of La Plata, Buzali was arrested as accused of “attempted double homicide” of these motorcyclists.

In his investigatory statement, he stated that “what happened was a misfortune and an accident”, that “never” wanted to “hurt anyone”, and that at the time of the fact he was “nervous, overwhelmed and fearful” but “not angry” or drunk.

For the prosecutor Di Lorenzo, Buzali drove at “full speed” and rammed the victims “squarely”, and that “no dodge maneuver” was noted.

For her part, the Judge of Guarantees Marcela Garmendia rejected last Tuesday two requests for release filed by Buzali’s lawyers on the grounds that there are procedural risks if the accused regains his freedom.

Faced with this situation, defense attorneys Fernando Burlando and Fabián Améndola appealed the judge’s ruling before the fair hall of the La Plata Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees.

With information from Télam.