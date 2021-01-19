The Buenos Aires deputy Carolina Píparo (44) reiterated this Tuesday before the courts that it was an accident for which her husband, Juan Ignacio Buzali (47), accused of running over two motorcyclists, believing they were criminals, is still detained, although the complaint maintained that this statement had “many contradictions”, for which they will denounce it for false testimony.

Píparo was before the criminal prosecutor of La Plata, María Eugenia Di Lorenzo, who instructs the case titled as “attempted murder” and that has Buzali as the only defendant.

Martín de Vargas, a lawyer for one of the youths run over, explained that in her statement the legislator and municipal official “incurred many contradictions that do not coincide with the elements contributed to the cause.”

“Things are not as she relates them and for that reason, if the prosecutor does not do it ex officio, tomorrow we are going to file a complaint for false testimony, “explained the lawyer when he left the La Plata prosecutor’s office.

The lawyer specified that “the way in which he describes the maneuvering of the motorcycles does not coincide with the videos and insists that it is an accident and that they tried to avoid an ambush in front of dangerous subjects although they did not see weapons.”

De Vargas said that in her statement the municipal official of La Plata at no time was “sorry” for what she did. “It would have been gratifying for him to worry about the state of the victims and to apologize to him,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Matías Píparo, brother of the legislator, was also summoned to testify before the prosecutor Di Lorenzo.

Píparo was attacked by motorcycle jets in the early morning of January 1 last on Calle 47, between 15 and 16, in the Buenos Aires capital, at a time when she was going with her husband to take her father-in-law home.

Later, and when she was going with her husband to make the complaint aboard his black Fiat 500L with a white roof, they were again intercepted by those who believed they were the same thieves who had robbed them, for which they ran over one of the motorcycles on 31st and 28th streets. Luis Lavalle (23) and a 17-year-old teenager were injured by the impact.

On Friday, January 9, and at the request of the prosecutor Di Lorenzo, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 17 of La Plata, Buzali was arrested as accused of the “attempted double homicide” of these motorcyclists.

In his investigatory statement, he stated that “what happened was a misfortune and an accident“, that he” never “wanted to” hurt anyone “, and that at the time of the fact he was” nervous, overwhelmed and fearful “but” not angry “or drunk.

For the prosecutor Di Lorenzo, Buzali drove at “full speed” and rammed the victims “squarely”, and that “no dodging maneuver” was observed.

For her part, Guarantee Judge Marcela Garmendia rejected on Tuesday of last week two requests for release filed by Buzali’s lawyers on the grounds that there are procedural risks if the accused regains his freedom.

Faced with this situation, defense attorneys Fernando Burlando and Fabián Améndola appealed the judge’s ruling before the fair hall of the La Plata Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees.

With information from Télam

GL