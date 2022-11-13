“Let’s make this something more serious”were the words that her father said to Carolina Otálora from Bogota when she, at the age of 16, went out on her skates to spin around the blocks in her neighborhood.

Since then, those turns that began with sports equipment much larger than his feet took flight of their own. So much so that they became the center of Carolina’s life.

And so it was until the last minute, when a process of terminal palliative sedation allowed him to end the suffering caused by incurable gastric cancer during the last time.

A ‘race’ skater

In the midst of the passion for skating that she shared with her sisters Nataaly and Jahiry, Carolina, born on February 16, 1982, began with a firm step in the discipline.

His first performances, in the individual modality, showed the talent he had to dance on the tracks. But then, 27 years ago, when she met Juan Manuel Lemus, first a friend of hers and then her husband, everything changed.

The most accurate summary says that, united by the love of their sport, Juan Manuel and Carolina became a true couple.

Together they shared on the slopes, at home, in discos, in Colombia, abroad, in good times, in bad, in health and in illness.

In their natural habitat, in fact, they made history: they were national champions in the pair figure skating modality from 1999 to 2021.

In the midst of that love that began in 1996, they gave wings to Juan Sebastián, their son, who today carries the family legacy.

Together, father, mother and son, as well as sisters and more relatives, received the news several months ago that Carolina’s gastric cancer was progressing rapidly.

So much so that, despite the treatments, the pain did not stop. And then, with some initial disagreement from her relatives, Carolina decided that she would agree to a process of terminal palliative sedation.

Today, when the country mourns the death of Carolina, Juan Sebastián, national, Bolivarian, Pan American and Central American champion of the discipline that is in his blood, it must be repeated as he himself pointed out a few months ago on his Instagram account: “The best What I know how to do with death is to try to take advantage of life”.

Thus, the dozens of skaters who passed through Carolina’s eyes and hands must also do so, since the greatest legacy of that skate lover was to enchant life with her acrobatics. And that is the best tribute that can be paid to her memory.

