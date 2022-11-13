After the hours that the terminal palliative sedation process took, Colombian figure skater Carolina Otálora passed awayone of the most important figures in the discipline at the national level.

Goodbye to the multi-champion

After a career dedicated to figure skating, in which the national titles accompanied her fundamentally in the pair modality, Carolina Otálora passed away in BogotáAlong with his family and closest ones.

According to her relatives, the woman, who competed until last year, recently suffered from incurable gastric cancer. Hence, pushed by the suffering of the disease and her pain, she decided to access the process of terminal palliative sedation.

According to the experts, said procedure falls within the spectrum of euthanasia because, according to the athlete’s family, she requested it voluntarily and autonomously in full use of her faculties. In addition, a medical team acted to apply the corresponding medications.

This is different from assisted suicide because in this type of procedure -also endorsed by the Constitutional Court- who acts directly is the patient and in which the medical or health teams simply assist the patient’s voluntary and autonomous decision. .

However, out of respect for the family and the patient, EL TIEMPO refrains from going into detail about the details of the athlete’s decision, which deserves the utmost consideration.

“Being 6:20 am… I don’t know whether to feel sad or happy… Carito has achieved his goal of going to heaven with everyone’s blessing. Please be ready to fire her as she asked us to. Now he is one more little angel in heaven and from there she will take care of us all. I was lucky enough to take her hand in her last breath and I felt no fear. I think it was a happy moment and she just calmed down to fly very high … “, shared Juan Lemus, her husband and her career partner for more than two decades.

Through their social networks, the entities that govern sport at the national level have sent their messages of support to the family. Carolina’s friends also express themselves through her profiles on Facebook and Instagram.

The sport of Colombia pays tribute to the great figure skating champion CAROLINA OTÁLORA and surrounds her family with a big hug of solidarity… pic.twitter.com/0L1QSweMit – Fedepatin (@Fedepatincol) November 12, 2022

