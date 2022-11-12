Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carolina Otálora, Colombian skater who had requested euthanasia, died

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Carolina Otalora

Carolina Otálora.

Carolina Otalora.

Otálora suffered from gastric cancer and that is why she made the decision.

Carolina Otalora, Colombian figure skater, died in the last hours, after being subjected to terminal palliative sedation in a clinic of Bogota.

Otálora, who gave many titles to the country and to Cundinamarca alongside her husband, John Lemos, he found out that the gastric cancer treatment he was suffering from had no cure.
(I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)
(Hard story of the Colombian cyclist who won the packaging to death)

See also  LeBron James and his son, in the spectacular NBA commercial, video

‘Couldn’t stand the pain’

“We did not share that decision, but she made it and we respect her,” told her husband and partner in skating.

Lemus pointed out that she was afraid of the pains and lately they were very intense and she couldn’t stand them.

“He made the determination when he saw that the treatment was not effective. We talked about it and decided to accompany her and accept the decision she made, “said her husband.

The two shared their lives for 27 years and from that union is Juan Sebastián, his 23-year-old son who also practices figure skating.

“We couldn’t be selfish in that sense. We found out about the cancer recently and she couldn’t stand it, that’s why the decision, “said Lemus.

The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), the Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Skating Federation They expressed their sorrow for the death of the athlete.

(Scandal: player misses the World Cup in Qatar for an orgy, video)
(Byron Castillo pays for it: drastic sanction against him in Ecuador)

SPORTS

See also  The 1x1 of Rayados in his 4-3 defeat against Santos Laguna

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Carolina #Otálora #Colombian #skater #requested #euthanasia #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

WhatsApp: Learn how to remove 'online' status - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended