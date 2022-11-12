Carolina Otálora, Colombian skater who had requested euthanasia, died

Carolina Otalora, Colombian figure skater, died in the last hours, after being subjected to terminal palliative sedation in a clinic of Bogota.

Otálora, who gave many titles to the country and to Cundinamarca alongside her husband, John Lemos, he found out that the gastric cancer treatment he was suffering from had no cure.

(I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party)

(Hard story of the Colombian cyclist who won the packaging to death)

‘Couldn’t stand the pain’

“We did not share that decision, but she made it and we respect her,” told her husband and partner in skating.

Lemus pointed out that she was afraid of the pains and lately they were very intense and she couldn’t stand them.

“He made the determination when he saw that the treatment was not effective. We talked about it and decided to accompany her and accept the decision she made, “said her husband.

The two shared their lives for 27 years and from that union is Juan Sebastián, his 23-year-old son who also practices figure skating.

“We couldn’t be selfish in that sense. We found out about the cancer recently and she couldn’t stand it, that’s why the decision, “said Lemus.



The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), the Ministry of Sports and the Colombian Skating Federation They expressed their sorrow for the death of the athlete.



(Scandal: player misses the World Cup in Qatar for an orgy, video)

(Byron Castillo pays for it: drastic sanction against him in Ecuador)

The sport of Colombia pays tribute to the great figure skating champion CAROLINA OTÁLORA and surrounds her family with a big hug of solidarity… pic.twitter.com/0L1QSweMit – Fedepatin (@Fedepatincol) November 12, 2022

SPORTS