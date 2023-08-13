The Colombian paracycling won two more medals in the world championships that take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from Paula Ossa and Carolina Munévar.

Ossa obtained the bronze medal in the Scratch C5 competition of the Paracycling World Championship. She was surpassed by Australia’s Alana Foster, who won gold, and by Italy’s Claudia Cretti, who finished second.

The medalist, who had already won a bronze in the keirin, was born in Bogotá on March 25, 1992 and is a business administrator from the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia.

It was silver in the route of the 2019 Parapan American Games and achieved the same metal in the World Cup in Italy in 2018.

On April 29, 2014, a dump truck ran over him on Avenida Boyaca with Calle 80 in the capital of the country and destroyed his pelvis. The sacrum and detached the buttock.

Daniela Munevar contributed a silver medal

For his part, Munevar won the silver medal in the road test in the C2 category. She finished two seconds behind the Swiss Flurina Rigling, who took the gold, and finished ahead of the German Mauke Hausberger, who completed the podium.

For his part, Munevar won the silver medal in the road test in the C2 category. She finished two seconds behind the Swiss Flurina Rigling, who took the gold, and finished ahead of the German Mauke Hausberger, who completed the podium.

Munevar, born in Cucaita (Boyacá) 29 years ago, already has two gold medals in the individual time trial, in 2017, in South Africa, and 2021, in Portugal, and an outstanding international career.

