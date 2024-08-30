Diana Carolina Munévar Florez obtained the first diploma for the Colombian delegation at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Colombian finished her competition in the 3000 meters individual pursuit category C1-3 in eighth position with a time of 4:14.667.

The podium for this event was as follows: gold medal for China’s Xiaomei Wang (C3); silver for Britain’s Daphne Schrager (C2) and Switzerland’s Flurina Rigling (C2) took bronze.

The cyclist born in Cucaita (Boyacá) 29 years ago, adds his third participation in the Paralympic Games: was in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

2023 was a year of many successes for her: she won the silver medal in the world road championship and Gold at the Santiago Parapan American Games. In 2024 he won two bronzes in the individual pursuit and Omnium of the World Track Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Her next participation at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome will be on Sunday, September 1st in the 750m Sprint Mixed Team event. Afterwards, Carolina will be in the road races; the individual time trial will be held on Wednesday, September 4 and Saturday, September 7 will be on the individual route.

Diana Carolina is part of the Athlete Excellence program of the Ministry of Sport since 2015 in the elite category.

This Friday, Mayerli Buitrago He finished in fourth place in the F41 shot put final and took home the Paralympic Diploma at the Games..

