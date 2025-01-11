Carolina Monje and Álex Lopera They are already parents. The one who was Aless Lequio’s last partner gave birth to her first child on January 10 after a long labor and which they have tried to carry with the greatest discretion possible, according to reports. Vanitatis.

The couple has made an important decision after becoming parents: do not allow visitors in the hospitalthus prioritizing your privacy at this very special moment in your life.

Monje and Lopera passed through the altar in October 2023 and months later they announced the arrival of their first child. The young woman shared the happy news through her social networks with a video along with the phrase “14 weeks of pure love”.

The images showed the moment when was positive and communicated the news to her husband and those close to her.

Since then, Monje has carried her pregnancy discreetlyalthough he has shared with his followers the moment of the revelation of the baby’s sex in an original way: blindfolded and painting on a canvas at sunset.

“I’ll wait for you very soon on the other side of the skin,” Carolina Monje wrote then after learning that she would be the mother of a child.

Last November it was time for the baby shower celebration, with a blue cake decorated with snowflakes with the name of “Íñigo”.