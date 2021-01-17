The Spanish badminton player Carolina Marín won the title of the Thailand Open this Sunday, the first Super 1000 of the season, after surprising in the final of the tournament the number one in the world ranking, the Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying (21- 9, 21-16).

In this way, the Huelva woman begins in the best way a key year, that of the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Huelva World Cup, all after holding a first tournament of the perfect year in which she has not yielded a single set and that has resolved with an exhibition before the leader of the female ranking. Everything to win his first title since 2019.

Far is his very serious knee injury, which took him off the slopes for eight months, and his great preparation during the months of confinement and in the midst of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic has paid off in the ‘big’ Thai.

In fact, this Sunday in Bangkok he only needed 42 minutes to get rid of the current best player in the world, showing great intensity and playing on the attack at all times, without giving him respite and without ever being behind on the scoreboard.

Thus, he led 7-2 in the first set, and although Tzu-ying managed to put pressure and get closer to only three points, he won eight consecutive games to close the set brilliantly.

With a 3-0 start, the current Olympic champion, triple world champion and four-time European champion forced the Taiwanese to go in tow throughout the second set, and defended her income of between 4 and 5 points to culminate a memorable match with the one that starts in a spectacular way 2021.