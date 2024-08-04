Paris France.- Carolina Marín, a Spanish badminton competitor, left these Olympic Games in an undesirable way after being injured in the Women’s Singles Semifinal match, when she was close to reaching the Grand Final.

The La Chapelle stadium witnessed the unfortunate event, which occurred when the 31-year-old player jumped to hit the rooster and, in response to a cry of regret, the Spaniard put her hands to her face, showing the pain.

The injury occurred in Marín’s right knee, and although she tried to continue in the competition after being assisted by the medical services, she fainted on the court in the following points with her hands on her head and tears in her eyes due to the pain that accompanied her; immediately after, the public gave the athlete a standing ovation, who had to retire from the match.

“Carolina is devastated. We really don’t have the words to describe how it has been. She was going from bad to better. It’s very hard,” said her coach.

Before the tragic moment happened, the Spaniard was leading the score 21-14 and 10-5 against her rival, Bing Jiao He, of China.

“She looked at me and said ‘I’ve broken it’. It’s a feeling she already knows. You have to evaluate the injury, do the tests, be calm and accept what there is.

“Carolina told me that it was not fair to end her career like this. She deserved to finish the Olympic Games by competing in them. It was impossible to finish, she tried everything,” said her coach.