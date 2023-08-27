Sunday, August 27, 2023, 4:33 p.m.



| Updated 5:09 p.m.

Carolina Marín is once again among the best badminton players on the planet. That is the good news, the main one; the bad thing was her defeat in the World Cup final against the intractable South Korean An Se-Young, the number one at the moment, as she demonstrates her position in the ranking. The Spanish had no options and she gave in 21-12 and 21-10 in 50 minutes of play, but she added her fourth World Cup medal, her first in five years after the gold medals in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

For the first time, the Olympic champion, triple world champion and six times the best in Europe tasted the bittersweet taste of silver in a major tournament. A second place never fulfills the aspirations of a born winner like the player from Huelva, but it shows that after her return to the slopes Carolina Marín once again aspires to important objectives less than a year before the Olympic Games in Paris, her great objective after of staying out in Tokyo.

It is not a minor matter for a sportswoman who has overcome two serious knee injuries, in 2019 and 2021, serious setbacks that stopped a meteoric trajectory dead but have not exhausted an ambition and a bombproof competitive capacity.