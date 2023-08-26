Carolina Marín is here, just one step away from winning the world championship again after defeating the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals (23-21 and 21-13). It would be her fourth after winning in 2014, 2015 and 2018. This would be her redemption, the return to the slopes after her two serious injuries. The first of hers in 2019 when she was the queen of the world circuit and she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. The second of hers came in her recovery process when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament and both menisci in her left knee. Those nightmares, which deprived her of defending the gold medal at the Tokyo games and of playing the 2021 World Cup in her native Huelva, have been left behind her and Carolina Marín wants to be the best player in the world again. She only has one match left to get it and she will be against the number one in the ranking: South Korean Se Young An.

His time at this Badminton World Cup in Copenhagen is being perfect. He has yet to drop a single set. And despite being the number six seed, he has gotten rid of great players like the Taiwanese Tai Tzu-Ying, number 4 in the world, whom he defeated 21-16 and 21-14. In the semifinal match, she had the most complicated test in the world championship, as she faced the number two, two-time world champion and favorite to defend the title: the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi. In addition, she was her executioner at the Tokyo World Cup last year when she beat a Carolina in the quarterfinals that was still in the process of recovering her best game.

Quite the opposite of what happened this Saturday in Denmark, where Carolina Marín once again showed a dominant version. She knew how to suffer from the strong start of the Japanese player, who took the lead for much of the first set, until Carolina balanced the forces, raising a set ball against and managed to win an even first set (23-21) in 29 minutes.

From this moment the game of the current world champion was diluted before the gale of the Spanish, very aggressive, looking for angles and constantly attacking. The woman from Huelva clenched her fist and looked at her bench with each point that brought her closer to the world final. It was being Carolina’s best game since her return from her injuries and she certified it like that, closing the second set 21-13 and accessing her fourth world final.

After the match ended, Carolina was excited, who after suffering the ordeal of her two serious injuries is back at the highest level. She won her sixth European championship in Madrid 2022 and is one victory away from going as world champion to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “I have no words, I am very excited because we came to achieve the goal, which was that gold medal and tomorrow we are going to play the final. We are going to fight, to give everything, but above all to enjoy being in a new final of a world championship”, stated Marín once classified for the grand final where the young Korean (21 years old) awaits her, and number one in the world, Se Young An.

