Carolina Marín’s badminton returns seven months after the All England Open semifinals and the pandemic break. The rider tells AS how she faces the World Tour Super 750 in Odense (Denmark), recovering from your knee injury in the most complicated stage of your life and his great obsession: the gold medal in Tokyo.

How is it going? What are your feelings after the injury?

I have to say that now the knee is almost the best part of my body (Laughs). I am totally safe. I have no fear or uncertainty in any movement. And that badminton movements are very aggressive and reactive. Sometimes it generates some tension because it is an operated knee, but the physio treats it and I recover very well.

His has been a recovery against time. Five days later I was on the track …

Yes. It has been seven and a half months to compete. I do not know if any athlete has achieved it in this time … The doctors told me that to return to the high level I needed a year. I have devoted ten or eleven hours a day to the injury. Eight more training then physio. These have been exhausting days for both me and my team. I have trained more now than when I was well. After five days my coach told me to get a racket and that I was going to sit in a chair with my leg raised. We work the movement where I was injured. He wanted her to relive that moment in slow motion so she wouldn’t be afraid of him. In the end it is a movement that I will have to do on the track.

Is it true that they have slowed it down in recovery?

At times, yes, because I don’t have that pain control. I go beyond the limit. We listened to the knee and if it set limits we had to stop. Perhaps the knee brace could have been removed after two months, but the physio preferred all three to remind myself of the operation.

What has been the hardest?

The day to day. Let those fears and insecurities come to mind. To think that I am dedicating so much time to it and not knowing if it will be worth it, if I will be the same as before.

At what point is it?

I am honestly in a very good shape. I have been training for many months, I returned to Madrid, I was able to start in the CAR and now I will compete in Denmark. You can imagine the desire I have to go out on the track …

In his reappearance in Vietnam after the injury, he suffered from nerves. What is your goal?

On a confidence level I have had enough time to train things that I needed to improve. Many phases of the game have been greatly improved and I want to put them into practice. I will play against top level rivals. I want to see a little how the tournament is played. It is clear that I am going to win it. I don’t know if I’ll win it, but I don’t have any pressure. I’m going to put everything I trained into practice to see if it’s really working. And to have excitement and racing sensations again after so long.

Are you perhaps more concerned with your head now than with your physique?

They are different moments. The physique didn’t bother me. Psychologically, you always have doubts and many fears. Will I ever be the same as before? Will I ever win a game again? Will I ever win a tournament again? Will I ever be number four or number one in the world again? There are many doubts that come to mind … Today I no longer have that. We have all suffered a pandemic. There is also the personal aspect, the emotional part, the loss of my father … The strength remains for the tournament.

Surely the hardest years of his career …

Yes. Looking back the injury is a bit of a joke. When I got injured I thought it was the worst thing that could happen to me, but the truth is that it wasn’t. Life takes many turns and makes you see other things. I will come stronger. I have no doubt that this makes me grow up and think about other things.

How is your professional relationship with Fernando Rivas, your coach? Do you know if you are human, an extraordinary person or a super extraordinary person?

(Laughs). Although it may seem not, I have always been human. The relationship is pretty good. We have been working for almost fourteen years. Like any couple relationship, in my case as a coach and a player, in the end we have our ups and downs. Through conversations we have always solved it.

What is your game plan for the Olympics?

First Denmark and then perhaps until January they will not compete again. We do not like this uncertainty because we are quite organized and meticulous in planning, but we have to live from day to day and see what the world federation decides. Mainly we have to take care of our health. And if tournaments have to be canceled and postponed, they will have to be done. The postponement of the Games benefited me a lot. The personal moment was not the best and it did not make me focus to the maximum. Having that year of margin makes me more clear that I want to go to get that gold medal.

It’s his obsession …

Yes. Without a doubt. I want to go for that gold medal. I am more than ready. Gold in Tokyo and another in the World Championship in 2021 in Huelva, my city.

The goal that has been set with her coach is to be the best in history. What is missing to get there?

Right now at the level of world championships I think I am the best in history, but that gold would be missing in Tokyo.

Carolina Marín, in her video call with AS

AStv



The reflex test for Carolina Marín.

What is your maximum hitting speed?

Well, I don’t know what record I have. Some time a teammate has told me that in a tournament I have hit 370 kilometers per hour.

The toughest rival or the one that always complicates you?

I would say that I myself, but hey, it goes in stages … Today it can be Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying. Before it was the Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.

Any ritual before games?

First I prepare the strategy with my coach. Then I like to arrive at the venue about two hours earlier, watch a game beforehand to check how the air is going in the pavilion and then I start to warm up. I put on my music, my physio warms up, I do my warm-up, the one I do with my coach and then I go out. For party moments I play pop or reggaeton music, upbeat music. Later, when the physio treats me or at other times, something more relaxed.

Who did you notice as a child?

I have never followed anyone in badminton. Today I do look at players and some shots, but I don’t have a clear reference. My reference has always been Rafael Nadal. And not because of tennis, but because of how he is as an athlete and as a person.

The same is getting ahead of something. Have you imagined your retirement?

Phew! Yes, it has been a bit advanced. (Laughs). It is clear that I do not have ten years left and I have less time left. I have not yet considered what will become of Carolina Marín when she retires. Yes, I am clear that I want to help young people so that they know that there is a way and that in Spain we have achieved it. In the end, badminton is my life, it has given me everything and I don’t want to disassociate myself from it.

In your next life would you be a badminton player or is it too demanding a life?

(Laughs). What I am clear about is that he would not be a high-level coach like Fernando. In the end I have lived that stage as a player. I know she is very demanding and self-sacrificing. I am clear that a high-level coach would not be.