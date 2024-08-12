Carolina Marín, one of the most prominent figures in world badminton and a solid hope according to sports betting predictions to get a medal for Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, has suffered a devastating setback that has confirmed the worst of injuries, as it is more serious than it was suspected. Marín, known for her fighting spirit and her ability to overcome adversity, has confirmed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in her right knee that left her out of the sports betting for the Olympic medal. This fact not only left her out of the competition, but now calls into question her future in the sport.

A path marked by resilience

Carolina Marín is no stranger to injuries. Her career has been plagued by physical obstacles that she has overcome with admirable tenacity. In 2019, the Huelva native suffered the first tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, which kept her off the court for seven months. Then, in 2021, a second, more severe injury affected not only the ligament, but also the meniscus, leaving her out of the competition. Tokyo Olympics​.

Despite these setbacks, Marín returned to the highest level, winning European championships and facing the best players in the world with renewed success. In 2023, fully recovered, she won the Orleans Masters and remained one of the main competitors on the international circuit.

The fateful match in Paris

Hopes were high in Paris. Marín had shown excellent form, and managed to qualify for the semi-finals after a series of convincing victories. During the match against He Bing Jiao, the Spaniard was leading the score and everything pointed to her advancing to the final. However, a bad movement in her right knee during the second set changed everything. Marín fell to the ground and, in tears, understood the gravity of her situation. The torn cruciate ligament was confirmed shortly after, slamming her Olympic dreams in Paris. Now, we know that it is not just the ligament, but also the internal and external meniscus, which is a serious setback for Carolina’s chances of competing again.

From the Royal Family to Pau Gasol, Spaniards in suspense over Marín

The news of Marín’s injury has shocked the world of sport. From the Royal Family to figures such as Pau Gasol and Carlos Alcaraz, the displays of support have not ceased. The media and social networks were flooded with messages of encouragement for the Rio 2016 Olympic champion.

Dr. Manuel Díaz, head of Traumatology at the HM Hospital in Malaga, explained that this type of injury is common in sports that involve sudden pivoting movements, such as badminton. Recovery from a fracture of the cruciate ligament It usually requires surgery and a rehabilitation period of several months, which calls into question the possibility of Marín returning to compete at the highest level in the near future.

And now, what is the future of a champion?

Despite the severity of her injury, Carolina Marín has not given up. In her statements to the press upon her arrival in Spain, visibly affected but determined, she promised to fight once again to return to the courts. “This is another blow that I have to deal with, but have no doubt that I will return,” she said, once again showing her unbreakable spirit.

Marín will undergo extensive medical evaluations to determine the best course of action for her recovery. Although the road will be long and difficult, Carolina Marín’s story is a true reflection of the human capacity to overcome adversity and pursue greatness, no matter the obstacles.