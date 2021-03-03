Carolina Marín debuted with a resounding victory at the Yonex Swiss Open which takes place this week in Basel (Switzerland). The Spanish beat Natalia Perminova in two sets (21-8 and 21-10 in 25 minutes), 29-year-old Russian and 48th in the world.

Carolina, who has not lost to Perminova in her four meetings, dominated the match from start to finish. The first set began with a 4-0 and later sentenced with a streak of five points in a row.

The Huelva, number one seed of the tournament, will face in the second round the winner of the match between the Danish Julie Dawall Jakobsen (22 years and 42nd), who beat the Swiss Sabrina Jaquet by a double 21-17. The other Spaniard participating in the Swiss Open, Pablo Abián, faces the Indian Kashyap Parupalli this Wednesday.

