EP Saturday, April 30, 2022, 2:43 p.m.



The Spanish badminton player Carolina Marín has conquered her sixth consecutive European this Saturday after beating the Scottish Kirsty Gilmour (21-10, 21-12) in the final of the European Championship in Madrid (21-10, 21-12), a title that ends a eleven-month nightmare for Huelva.

The untimely knee injury that deprived her of defending her Olympic title in Tokyo is now history, and the Andalusian has amply demonstrated it by masterfully completing a continental tournament at the Gallur Municipal Sports Center in which she has shown that she has returned to aspire to everything again.

The three-time world champion soon distanced herself with a 5-0 run in the opening set against the British (9-4), which she ended up leaving behind after the halfway point of the sleeve (15-6), among the cheers of the public present in the Madrid venue.

A rush put the second set on track for the Spanish (7-2), who was able to extinguish any reaction from the Scotswoman and close the contest quickly before falling to the ground in tears to celebrate her sixth continental win (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022).

Now, the woman from Huelva, who leaves the European Championship having lost a single set in the entire championship, is now facing the next World Championship, which will be held from August 21 to 28 in Tokyo, all without taking her eyes off Paris 2024, where aspires to regain his crown.