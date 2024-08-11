Carolina Marín, gold medallist in badminton at the Rio 2016 Games, announced in a video on Sunday that after her serious injury at Paris 2024 she has “a broken soul”. And she pointed out that she does not know what will become of her in the future. “I don’t know if I will play again or if I will return to the Olympics, now I need peace and quiet.” The image of Marín on the ground, crying inconsolably while trying to continue the match where she was close to the final and, of course, the medal against the Chinese He Bing Jiao, moved all of Spain. That could be the last time she is seen in a badminton match.

The Spanish player was injured in the semi-finals and had to withdraw from the tournament in a match she was dominating (21-14, 10-6), being just one step away from fighting for her goal. It was later learned that she had suffered a torn cruciate ligament with injuries to both menisci, for which she underwent surgery last Wednesday. “I will need a lot of time, more than I needed with my previous injuries. I must rebuild myself physically. The operation was a success; I put myself in the hands of the best specialists and I had no doubts about it. The doctors told me that everything went very, very well, although this time my knee was more damaged than ever. But I also need time to heal mentally,” revealed the Huelva native in a video shared by her press department.

More information

“When you have such a clear goal, you train so hard, you make so many sacrifices and suddenly a serious injury stops you, it is the last thing an athlete wants. I did not expect He Bing Jiao’s gesture, and I want to take this opportunity to thank her once again for her beautiful gesture, her support and the hug we shared at that moment. From here, I send her my congratulations for that silver medal,” she said in reference to her rival in the semi-finals, who won the silver and held a pin with the Spanish flag during the medal ceremony.

“The hardest blow of my entire career”

“It was a very hard blow, the hardest blow of my entire career. I have had one, two and this is the third knee injury. I was not expecting it at all. My intention at these Games was to return to Spain with a gold medal and I was not able to get it, but, without a doubt, I have achieved another gold medal,” Marín confessed.

For the Spaniard, her gold medal has been “all the love” and “support” she has received after the blow of the injury. “I am going to need a lot of time and I want to ask you all for a little space, I will be forever grateful. I also want to thank you for the thousands of messages I have received. I did not get a gold medal, but you have given me one with your support. I had nothing to prove to anyone, only to myself. Now, Carolina needs to surround herself with her family, her friends and those close to her,” she concluded.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.